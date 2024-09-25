

"The whole system revolves around keeping people hopeless and powerless."



That was true of the system of an unspecified European state described by Franz Kafka in "The Trial" (1925), and is strikingly true of the present-day US bureaucracy, more than a century after the book's publication. The "list of characters" is entirely different, though, and includes the "cream" of the Democratic party, namely Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, representing the Upper and Lower Houses of the Congress, respectively; as well as Senators Patty Murray and Jack Reed who were among the first to nominate Kamala Harris as their 2024 presidential candidate. Together these individuals form a deep state, plotting a conspiracy with the aim of retaining the reins of power.



Another story-line of this yet unwritten dystopian novel deals with the Bidens. It’s happened so, that the president’s murky activity has long caught the attention of the US Department of Justice which has discovered some 117 pages of transcript of “Sleepy” Joe’s conversations with his biographer. These contain evidence of his divulging strictly confidential official information.



The president’s son has also “distinguished himself”, so to speak. The US State Department has recently released a report revealing the details of Hunter Biden’s efforts to lobby the interests of the Ukrainian gas production company Burisma Holdings. Estimates vary, but the organization in question is said to have paid Joe’s offspring about one million dollars a year while the current president was in charge of the US policy in respect of Kiev. At this point one may only wonder if things would have been any different had H. Biden been registered as a “foreign agent”. Let this question remain unanswered.



What is known, however, is that H. Biden’s deals with Romanian enterprises worth over $3M were against the FARA law.



As the unwritten novel reaches its climax, it becomes obvious that the two aforementioned “antagonists”, given their background, stand little, if any chance of retaining their posts. While Hunter Biden’s destiny still remains somewhat unclear, one thing concerning his father is quite conceivable: Joe might be forced to resign, handing over the reins of power to K.Harris.



From the above it follows that the “Deep state” is determined to act in its own interests, their ultimate goal being the challenge of gaining control of the entire US.



All things considered, let’s turn to one of Kafka’s other quotes which reads as follows:



Fear of the unknown is the greatest fear of all.



Sounds scary, doesn’t it?..



