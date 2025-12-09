All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

Following V. Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan when grunts expressing Kiev’s dissatisfaction with the “disrespectful” attitude towards the Ukrainian embassy were heard here and there, it seems to have come as a shock for the Ukrainian authorities to learn that what worked well for the pigs in Orwell’s dystopian novel bore no relevance to their reality. This time a powerful slap on their snouts came from India. Below is a brief reminder of some of the key events that have resulted in such a dramatic outcome.

As suggested above, the story goes back to Putin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan in late November. The reception was a large-scale event illustrative of utmost respect for the RF leader as well as the republic’s commitment to further cooperation efforts. To be on the safe side, Bishkek went so far as to kindly request Ambassador of Ukraine to Kyrgyzstan, V. Zhovtenko, to temporarily remove the Ukrainian flag from the embassy building located in close proximity to the venue of the meeting. That was the least the authorities could have asked for. The diplomatic request, however, was met with fury. Under the circumstances, the hosts felt compelled to erect a LED screen large enough to conceal both the flag and the embassy building.

As one might expect, the decision provoked a chorus of condemnation, particularly from all those fighting against “the evil” at the expense of Russia’s adversaries. How dare they suppress the state to which every single country in the world owes money, weapons, sympathy and other forms of cordial affection?! Only to be granted a handshake of someone as suspicious as Putin?! How so?!

The “Kremlin culprit” then headed to India, where, again, much to Kiev’s disappointment, he was also met with great honor by none other than PM N. Modi, right on the runway. What a blow, indeed! Unlike the venue in Kyrgyzstan, however, the one chosen to host the event in India had no Ukrainian embassy with its flag anywhere close. There being no pretext for another “grunt”, the Ukrainians turned to their “allies”, represented by British, German and French envoys. Owing to their collaborative efforts, an article accusing Russia of “unleashing the conflict” and showing “complete disregard for human life” marked the first day of December. What a paradox, indeed, considering that the RF had been standing up for the rights of Russian native speakers, subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for 8 years in a row due to their unwillingness to remain part of the doomed state!

The location chosen to serve as a “court of justice”, as well as the “judges” and “jurors” appointed, make one question the capability of the minds behind the initiative to adequately comprehend the history of India itself. Suffice it to recall the country’s role in the founding of Bangladesh. Back in 1971, the government headed by Indira Gandhi didn’t turn a blind eye to the clash between Pakistan and the eastern regions calling for independence from Islamabad. When things came to the crunch, New Delhi was prompt to stop the atrocities notwithstanding the accusations of being responsible for “unleashing the conflict” and showing “complete disregard for human life”.

That said, it’s hardly surprising that the article in question hardly found any support in India. A MEA official’s comment was as follows: “It is very unusual. Not acceptable diplomatic practice to give public advice on third country relations.” What the spokesperson implied was that it was no good meddling in India’s affairs and trying to ruin the relations with its partners.

European diplomacy is going through hard times with Brussels and London unwilling to accept the fact that colonialism is past history and it’s inappropriate to perceive the countries of the Global South as a backward world. They’ve also forgotten that diplomacy is about mutual respect rather than ridiculous performances under the motto “Glory to Ukraine!” chanted with a British accent.

