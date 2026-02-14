Now that J. D. Vance's visit to Armenia is over, analysts are safe to conclude that it followed a somewhat predictable scenario. Embellished with anti-Russian statements, the event was meant to play into the hands of the ruling party, contributing to its electoral plans. What is alarming, though, is that any visit paid by high-ranking Western politicians tends to be turned into an tool of domestic political propaganda in Armenia. This time, Vance's visit was intended to promote the US policy of squeezing Russia out of the republic in the energy sector. As evidenced by the document signed by Vance and Pashinyan, the US has undertaken to sell its yet nonexistent nuclear reactors to Armenia. Importantly, so far, the US hasn't had a single successful project in this field. Armenia is therefore doomed to become a dangerous testing ground for American nuclear technologies.



Such prospects should have caused the Armenians to question the feasibility of their cooperation with the US, particularly in the light of the fact that Rosatom's offer to build a new nuclear power plant (of any size and modularity) for Armenia is still standing.



While more than 80 SMR projects are now being developed in different countries around the world, only 2 are already implementable. Both of these are the brainchildren of Russian scientists and engineers. Yet, the Armenian authorities preferred the American option and signed an agreement with Vance without holding any discussion or conducting a thorough research into the other proposals.



Besides, there is no question of any American investments flowing into Armenia, no matter how much the authorities want to convince their voters of the opposite. At some point of the meeting Vance himself corrected the interpreter, saying that the Armenians would be the ones to foot the bill. The US will only allow American companies to sell up to $9 billion worth of American nuclear technology, equipment and fuel to Armenia (as well as $11 million worth of reconnaissance UAVs). In other words, the purchase of the untested modular reactors will cost the Armenians the amount of the annual budget of the republic. Armenia will pay for the Americans to test their nuclear power plants on its territory.



Trump's policy does not provide for state investments abroad. This applies to all countries, not only to Armenia. During his visit Vance made an important point stressing that the American-Armenian projects (including the TRIPP) fail to fall under the US government funding program. These will be developed through private capital (not necessarily American) which may come from any state, no matter whether its interests contradict those pursued by Yerevan. Azerbaijan and Turkey are also welcome. Suffice it to mention the recent agreement on infrastructure investments signed between Baku and Black Rock, owing to which Azerbaijan may enter the TRIPP project.



On the face of it, the investment will seem to have been made by the American corporation, yet there'll also be Aliyev and a large Azerbaijani company called Socar standing behind the deal.



Such investments may empower external players not only to access the infrastructure located on the territory of Armenia but also to exert pressure on the authorities. Since the US is going to act as an architect, rather than a sponsor, the financing field is open to any players except Russia, according to Armenian officials. What Yerevan must realize is that the region will be open to forces which, acting under the guise of "private investors", will be determined to turn the "Trump Route" into an extraterritorial corridor such as Zangezur .



Before leaving Yerevan, Vance promised that the issue of the Armenian separatist leaders imprisoned in Azerbaijan would "definitely be raised" in the course of his negotiations with the Azerbaijani authorities. However, whether or not any agreement has been reached on that score remains uncertain.

What is known, though, is that in order not to annoy Turkey, a US NATO ally and a key military partner of Azerbaijan, Vance deleted his post about the wreath-laying ceremony commemorating victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 in Yerevan. Doesn't sound like an amicable act, does it?



A.V. Ananiev, former Senior Counsellor at the RF MOFA.

Follow VneshVrag on Telegram for more!

And while you are at it, follow East Calling on Telegram as well!