East’s Substack

East’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
11h

😀 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kun Bela's avatar
Kun Bela
4h

Since my country has been directly adjacent to the area that the Russian Empire once simply called "borderland" or U-Kraina for more than a thousand years, we have some knowledge of the immense talent of its inhabitants when it comes to deceiving others. In Hungary, the satirical book by Ilf-Petrov entitled "The Twelve Chairs" used to be very successful. I recommend it to Western readers who are sufficiently naive and active enough to accept any Ukrainian tale with credulousness. All the more so since the book entertainingly describes the cunning of the all-around swindler Ostap Bender in order to steal the desired wealth. If Ostap could live in our world today, he might even be able to play the piano with his dick. :)

We must undoubtedly admit that the Ukrainians (or to be more precise, those who have so successfully settled on the necks of the unfortunate Ukrainian people !) are extremely talented in one thing, in how to extract a lot of money from others. The Azeris can be confident in one thing, they will not come out well from this, but they are confident that in Monaco more and more luxury cars worth millions will have to look for parking spaces. I guess no one noticed that the movement of the front line is exclusively in one direction from the Russian side to the Ukrainian side, so the mines laid will logically be all on Russian territory, which the Russians, together with the North -Koreans , will also pick up, so what kind of mines do the Ukrainians want to pick up, if what they laid today will be territory occupied by the Russians tomorrow ? :)

I always knew that Ostap Bender was a genius!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 East Calling · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture