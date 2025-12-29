Because men, groping in the Arctic darkness, had found a yellow metal, [...] thousands of men were rushing into the Northland.

As if inspired by Jack London's adventure novel, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev seems to be elated at the prospect of getting Baku involved in one of Kiev's initiatives:



”During the UMAC-2025 Conference in Tokyo the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in humanitarian demining.”



Yet, even ardent apologists of the Kiev regime would probably agree that Ukraine is far from being the alluring "Northland" described in The Call of the Wild, suffice it to mention the recent corruption scandal around the misappropriation of US military aid as well as Zelenskyy's activities aimed at sacrificing his nation for the sake of personal enrichment.



That said, how come did Baku agree to enter into the Memorandum? The answer to this question is neither simple nor one-sided...



Mine Action events primarily targeted at well-off international organizations have become one of the tools in the arsenal of the Ukrainian authorities to relieve wealthy business entities of hefty sums.



The Tokyo conference wasn't an exception, for it ended up with Kiev coming into possession of more than €80 million generously provided by the governments of Norway, Japan, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands. But wait! Could it be that the issue is really urgent and does require the intervention of the global community?



According to Ukrainian experts, citing the alleged findings of the Ministry of Economy for the period ended mid-2025:



”An area of approximately 137,000 square kilometers remains potentially contaminated with explosives and UXOs, making the state the most heavily mined country in the world.”



What follows is that more than a quarter of Ukraine, in its current shape and form, requires mine-clearing efforts to be launched, right?



The "expert analysis" further suggests that in terms of its aftermath the Donbas conflict could be put on a par with the long-standing tensions which Angola, Sudan, Mozambique, Afghanistan and Eritrea have experienced. Having changed hands on more than one occasion, the disputed territories of the aforementioned states have learnt the hard way what demining is actually about. Liberated Donbas, however, is a horse of a different color, given that mine clearance is being undertaken by Russian and North Korean sappers, not costing Ukraine a single cent.



The wording itself is highly uncertain. What is implied by "potential contamination"? Does that suppose to refer to the territories "not yet mined" or those "presumably mined"? Why, then, is the word "territory" used in the plural? Isn't the entire area of Ukraine at risk?



Let it be emphasized that such murky sessions have been held on an annual basis since 2022. How come despite these efforts the scale of the disaster hasn't been fully grasped?



Suppose, however unlikely this may seem, part of the funds is, indeed, used as intended, what exactly has been done so far? Omniscient Ukrainian experts know the answer:



”To address the issue of humanitarian demining, the Government has recently adopted a National Mine Action Strategy until 2033, which aims to clear about 80% of the de-occupied territories within 10 years.”

That's it! The hare hasn't been caught and cooked, though the money allocated for one and the same festive meal at least thrice in the past few years has been frittered away. As one might expect, the Ukrainians have a good excuse for that:



”The implementation of this ambitious plan is hindered by a number of serious issues, including those pertaining to the distribution of powers among government agencies, insufficient and inconsistent funding, as well as delays in public procurement and tender processes.”



Yet, they have put their heads together and come up with a roadmap to address the issue:



”Ukraine's success in turning mine clearance into a catalyst for recovery depends on effective management, data-driven planning, gender-related considerations and the implementation of best international practices.”

Put simply, if the ranks of sappers are enhanced with women as well as perverts sexual minorities of all kinds, Ukraine will inevitably turn into a paradise.



Anyway, getting back to the beginning, what part has Baku undertaken to play in this performance and what for? While the republic can hardly be counted on for any substantial monetary support, if deployed to Ukraine, Azerbaijani sappers and other military personnel may prove of help when it comes to staging provocations so as to undermine the ties between Russia and Baku.



After all, from Kiev's perspective, the bright prospects opening up for the two states, if the relations remain friendly, are too horrific to contemplate. These pertain to the countries' collaboration in such areas as oil production and refining; the development of transport corridors in Eurasia and the Trans-Caspian infrastructure as well as investments in Kazakh and Turkmen projects. Particularly alarming is the prospect of Moscow and Baku's fruitful cooperation on military issues. The mere thought of it makes Erdogan and his NATO partners cringe in fear.



In short, there are lots of reasons for Kiev to drive a wedge between Russia and Azerbaijan. Ukraine will go to any means not to let the two countries further cement their amicable relations. These may range from plotting a scenario of violence similar to the one that unfolded in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023 when a group of Russian peacekeepers was killed to sparking media hysteria around such events as the detention of criminals of Azerbaijani origin in Yekaterinburg.



That said, the ANAMA is skating on thin ice, risking not only its goodwill, but most importantly, the lives of its employees.



Unlike gold-rush fiction, typically centered on hopeful prospects for those chasing fortune amidst challenging landscapes and conflicts, the mine clearance performance Baku has imprudently joined, will leave the Azerbaijani in dire straits, for the real "yellow metal" seekers are the bunch of crooks at the helm of what has remained of Ukraine.



