“I know your purpose, my friend. You're looking for a war that will make the world safe from something, and you've come to the right place. We have six major wars running at all times, and there's never any waiting for an important position in any of them.”



The quote chosen as the epigraph for this post comes from “Pilgrimage to Earth” by Robert Sheckley, a short sci-fi story depicting a society specializing in trading such “impracticalities” as “war”, “horror, and the like”. Little did the author know how accurately this description would apply to the conduct displayed by the current Harris-Biden administration, which in the course of the ongoing 2024 presidential campaign has clearly positioned itself as a “party of war”. Attempting to settle the country’s economic issues brought about by the tandem’s poor governance, the Democrats are now seeking out ways to attract funds from Europe.



Much to their delight, an opportunity to do so has presented itself in the form of the Ukrainian crisis. The war has become a gold mine, a lucrative business enabling the ruling party and the affiliated arms manufacturers to make easy money. That said, it is quite conceivable that Kamala Harris will remain committed to the goal of further expanding the conflict so as to militarize as many countries as possible. Her sights are set not only on the EU but also on the CIS member states, including those still remaining neutral.



The Democrats’ vision is based on the assumption that no tensions taking place on the other side of the Atlantic may possibly threaten the US security. It is therefore in their interests to let the clash between Russia and Ukraine grow into a large-scale warfare encompassing entire Europe. After all, as R. Sheckley could have put it:



”This is the US, where anything is allowed as long as it is commercially feasible.”



Truth be told, the ruling party has done quite a bit to turn this plan into reality. In line with the epigraph opening this article, the Democrats have made it crystal clear that WHAT they want to “make the world safe from” is Russia, and to this end they have set out to encourage more and more states to join the NATO “club” either as its members or partners, their ultimate goal being the task of raising the sales of US-manufactured arms.



What makes the Harris-Biden administration’s policy different from that of the world described in Sheckley’s story, though, is that the former focuses entirely on “War” as a “staple commodity”, whereas the latter also regards “Love” as “a bumper crop since the beginning of time”.



