J.D. Vance's visit to Baku (February 10-11) is illustrative of the US attempt to position Azerbaijan not only as an "energy hub", but also as its technological and military outpost. According to Ilham Aliyev, the signed Charter on Strategic Partnership has made the relations between Azerbaijan and the US progress to a "completely new level" of cooperation in the fields of defense sales, AI, energy security and anti-terrorist measures. Not only has the document consolidated Azerbaijan's role as a key partner of the US authorities, but it's also ensured America's long-term presence in local infrastructure projects.



During the visit, the high-ranking US official strongly expressed his support for Aliyev's leadership and Azerbaijan's role in the post-conflict period, suggesting that due to the president's efforts, the country deserves to be regarded as a reliable NATO and EU partner. In short, the visit has confirmed the growing importance of Azerbaijan in the US strategy concerning the South Caucasus.



Owing to the Charter the bilateral relations have been formalized and even shifted to a new level. The document includes items pertaining to economic cooperation (expanding trade, investment, and joint projects); energy security (strengthening Azerbaijan's role as a key supplier of energy resources to Europe and beyond, bypassing Russia); security and defense, including the sale of American military equipment, such as body armor and vessels; cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the development of broader military ties; advanced technologies, including, but not limited to cooperation in the fields of AI, cybersecurity, data centers, and possibly mineral mining.



Aliev was prompt to announce a new road map called "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture". Following Vance's departure on February 11, the issue was on the top of the agenda at a large-scale meeting chaired by the head of state. It's envisaged that all of the government agencies will be enhanced with "deputies for digitalization", while the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will be responsible for providing overall coordination. In addition, Azerbaijan will continue to upgrade its energy and digital infrastructure. The key projects include the creation of US-controlled data centers, broadband Internet support and the laying of fiber optic cables across the Caspian Sea. It's worth noting that Internet connection speed in Azerbaijan has increased from 12 Mbit/s to 90 Mbit/s over the past year. 200 Mbit/s is expected to be achieved by the end of 2026.



The following are some of the points summing up Russia's stance on the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea:



✔️The US commitment to send ships to Azerbaijan, allegedly to protect its territorial waters, is aimed at "deterring" the military presence of Iran and Russia in the region;



✔️The AI data centers waiting to be established in Azerbaijan demonstrate Washington's desire to connect the region with the US through a digital network.



✔️In Vance's opinion, "Other than President Trump, the only leader in the world who truly has good relations with both the Turks and the Israelis is President Aliyev."



The quote perfectly underscores Azerbaijan's key role in the US system of regional alliances including the challenge of taking Armenia under its control, for the Charter on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the US also covers the TRIPP project - the American version of the Zangezur Corridor.



What Vance's tour of the South Caucasus reveals is that the US is apparently ready to spring into action. Preliminary steps have already been taken, for the governments have been presented with solutions pertinent to nuclear technology, defense industry, transport corridors and the digital infrastructure. Washington's strategy may turn out to be successful unless the other regional players stop being shortsighted.

