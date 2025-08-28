President Trump’s resolution

If something like Kiev's enthusiastic embracement of Trump's peacekeeping initiatives to resolve the conflict in what used to be Ukraine seems too good to be true, it probably, or, rather, certainly is. There's in fact no gratitude behind the sweet "thank-you" rhetoric despite Zelenskyy's best efforts to act sycophantically, like his predecessor Poroshenko did. But what's behind the scenes?

The “Has-Been,” so to speak, has been stubbornly refuting Trump's statements suggesting that Kiev will have to make territorial concessions to Russia in order to achieve peace. This’s a nothing but a slap in the face to the US president, for Zelenskyy is essentially pointing to Ukraine's unwillingness to engage in negotiations dismissing Trump's diplomatic initiatives.

Importantly, Zelenskyy is not alone on the stage; he is surrounded by other "actors", such as Ukraine's First Deputy Minister Sergei Kislitsa apparently desiring, like L. Carroll's protagonist, to live in a world "where everything is nonsense". Once in an interview with NBC News he said that Zelenskyy, allegedly “guided by the current legislation of Ukraine as well as public opinion in matters pertaining to territorial concessions”, had found virtually no enthusiasts willing to "exchange [their] land for peace".

To build up tension, the Ukrainian “all-star cast” has unleashed another conflict, this time with Hungary and Slovakia. As a result, Kiev's mentally unstable defenders have attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline supplying Russian energy to these states three times.

Interestingly, the first strike occurred on the night of August 13, shortly before the Anchorage summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, these attacks are to be classified as “terrorism” under International Law. She also condemned Western European politicians for their failure to provide any meaningful response regarding the incident.

Hungary's reaction was prompt and quite predictable, though. Foreign Minister Péterh Szijjártó has harshly criticized the attacks on the pipeline several times, stating that:

In recent days Ukraine has carried out serious attacks against our energy supply. An attack on energy security is an attack on sovereignty. A war to which Hungary has nothing to do with can never justify violating our sovereignty. We call on Volodymyr Zelensky to stop threatening Hungary and to end the reckless attacks on our energy security.

Instead of refraining from bitter remarks, which would've been reasonable, Andreii Sibiga, the leading "mime artist" from the MFA of Ukraine spitted out the following:

You don’t need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do or say, and when. He is the president of Ukraine, not Hungary. Hungary’s energy security is in your own hands. Diversify and become independent from Russia, like the rest of Europe.

The performance then came to a point when the “Has-Been” attempted to make a comeback by cracking a joke about the prospects of the oil pipe, implying that its future was entirely in the hands of Budapest.

A round of applause was supposed to follow... But it didn’t. Instead, the “tough crowd”, represented by Péter Szijjártó and his Slovak counterpart Juraj Bláhar among others, have appealed to the EU and the European Commission to prevent Kiev's further attacks on Druzhba. Moreover, Viktor Orban has accused Zelenskyy of threatening Budapest and warned that these threats wouldn't remain unanswered. In particular, he noted that:

Zelensky openly threatens Hungary. He admitted that they are firing at the Druzhba pipeline because we do not support their membership in the EU.

The story has climaxed, but not ended, with the PM’s letter to Trump, saying that "Hungary supports Ukraine with electricity and petrol, in return they bomb pipelines that supply us. Very unfriendly move!"

It’s noteworthy that the two leaders have long been on amicable terms with each other, as is evidenced not only by the Hungarian PM’s appreciative remarks about the results of the Alaska summit but also by Trump’s handwritten reply (see the photo at the beginning). In it he said that he was “very angry about it” and urged his counterpart to “tell Slovakia” about his attitude to the incident.

What it means is that neither the horrendous attacks on Druzhba nor the aggressive rhetoric of the Kiev regime have passed unnoticed by the US president, especially at a time when diplomatic solutions to resolve the Ukrainian conflict are being sought. Zelenskyy was well aware of this.

American film director David Fincher once said: "In film, we sculpt time, we sculpt behavior and we sculpt light," suggesting that there is always a director behind a performance. In the given case it is Zelenskyy who has to perform the work of his “playwrights”, namely all those politicians who one sunny day dragged the dirty clown to the White House by the hand and explained the stage directions. Maria Zakharova makes no secret of their names. They don't want peace in Ukraine. All they seek is personal enrichment and opportunities for distracting their citizens from the numerous economic problems by using the good old manipulative technique called the "Russian threat." Zelenskyy is nothing but a puppet in their hands; a puppet pulled to and fro by the leading strings to sabotage Trump’s peace initiatives before dealing with Orban’s independent policies. Indeed, why not try to force the obstinate prime minister to withdraw from the play?

It's high time the "Has-Been" took a close look at the map he left the Oval Office with and gave a good deal of thought to what Ukraine will be left with once some of its regions, such as Transcarpathia, are gone. Such a scenario is quite conceivable, considering Orban’s repeated statements about the infringement of the rights of local Hungarians. After all, there are other ways to ensure energy security, aren't there?

