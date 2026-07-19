Anatoly Sobchak on Ukraine, the CIS, Crimea, and the USSR. 1992

I came across this video by accident and decided to translate it. In the video, Sobchak is referring to events that took place in 1991-1992. But what we should pay attention to is a surprisingly accurate characterization that he gives to Ukrainian elites of those times:

I think that the idea of Commonwealth (CIS) has failed. I think that this is another dead end. And, first of all, I am convinced by the actions of Ukraine. As you know, it was Ukraine that took the stance that led to this idea of Commonwealth. And now it has become clear that this idea of Commonwealth was needed for one thing only - in order to use this idea as a certain break and during this period to create its own army. To create its own army, and in such a size. You know, the Ukrainian president, even before he became president, and those who are in power in Ukraine today, talked about the need for a four-hundred -thousandth army. Now, when we already know how they want to create this army. When in the beginning we thought that every independent state should create an army in a normal way. And it is the right to create even a four million at the expense of their taxpayers. But it seems that the idea, as journalists like to say, was different. To take and transfer the current army simply under the jurisdiction of Ukraine. Although I cannot understand why the residents of Russia, Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan who were conscripted to serve in the Soviet army, should give an oath to the Ukrainian government. And moreover, I think that today we have received the most dangerous symbiosis. The symbiosis of the former party nomenclature, moreover, we all know that in Ukraine the communist regime was of the most hidebound, crudely, I would say, character. I myself, in my veins flows just as much of Ukrainian blood as of Russian one, therefore, I can talk about it completely calmly. And I am most concerned by this symbiosis of extreme nationalists with such a nomenclature, conservatism, which was obvious to everyone. And today they have found each other very quickly. And now, if you pay attention, in the speeches, the leadership of the current Ukraine, there is not a word about human rights, about the rule of law, they all begin and end with the words about independence. And now we see what kind of independence they have chosen. For this independence, it turns out, first of all, an army is needed. An army that they would have created in as short a time as possible. I believe that there is one legally possible, legally correct and fair option. That all the founding republics that entered the Union in 1922, after they themselves annulled the Treaty of 1922, should return to those borders in which they entered the Union. All the rest, all the other, so to speak, territorial acquisitions, are an object for discussion, for negotiations and for decision-making, because the basis has been annulled. But the truth is that the President of Ukraine expressed the opinion that for him this treaty has no power at all, as well as everything that happened under the Soviet power. Although he also put a lot of effort into this as the secretary of the Central Committee and a member of the Politburo of Ukraine. But he prefers to return to the Pereyaslavic Council and to the times of Bogdan Khmelnytsky. Well, fine, let’s go back to that treaty and return to Ukraine at the borders of that treaty. <…> but as far as I know, Sevastopol has never been the base of the Ukrainian navy. It has always been the base of the Russian fleet, and this is a situation that cannot change under the influence of some momentary circumstances. What has been created for centuries, in one day, even if it was decided by representatives of the communist nomenclature together with the nationalists, it cannot be changed in one day. I think that this is a question for the international community, because the actions of Ukraine in relation to, let’s say, the Soviet army and the Navy are actions that pose a colossal threat to all of humanity as a whole. I am an opponent of resolving any territorial conflicts by force. There should be negotiations here, but here you cannot miss the time, you cannot allow Ukraine to have already created such an army, that, if is going to be created, they are going to use. I don’t doubt this at all I believe that today we are planting a mine for not only our future, but also the future of all humanity.





Yes, Sobchak was a controversial figure and his daughter is quite an odious person, but still, mind what he, as a well educated statesman said. Once again, all that he has said can be referred to nowadays events. And this is also something that has to be kept in mind - Ukraine was nationalistic already BEFORE the USSR collapsed. And Sobchak seen the danger of this already in 1992.

A little bit on Anatoly Sobchak from TASS:

Born on August 10, 1937, in Chita, Zeya Oblast (now Zabaykalsky Krai), he was one of four sons. His father was a railway engineer, his mother an accountant. In 1939, the family moved to the Uzbek SSR (now the Republic of Uzbekistan).

Education, academic degrees

After graduating from school, Anatoly Sobchak entered the law faculty of the Central Asian State University (Tashkent; now the Mirzo Ulugbek National University of Uzbekistan), then transferred to the law faculty of the Leningrad State University named after A. A. Zhdanov (LSU; now St. Petersburg State University), from which he graduated in 1959.

In 1964, he defended his dissertation for the degree of Candidate of Law at the Law Faculty of Leningrad State University on the topic of “Civil Liability for Damage Caused by a Source of Increased Hazard.”

In 1973, he prepared his doctoral dissertation, “Legal Problems of Cost Accounting in USSR Industry,” in which he wrote about the need to introduce elements of a market economy in the USSR. Despite his successful defense at Leningrad State University, the dissertation was not approved by the Higher Attestation Commission in Moscow for ideological reasons.

He holds a Doctor of Law degree. In 1982, he defended his dissertation on “Cost Accounting and Civil Problems of Improving the Economic Mechanism” at the All-Union Research Institute of Soviet Legislation in Moscow .

Work as a lawyer and teacher

After graduating from Leningrad State University, Anatoly Sobchak was assigned to work for three years at the Stavropol Regional Bar Association, first as a lawyer, then as the head of a legal consultation office in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol Krai.

In 1962, he returned to Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), where he completed his postgraduate studies at Leningrad State University.

From 1965 to 1968, he taught at the Leningrad Special Police School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.

From 1968 to 1973, he was an associate professor in the Department of Industrial Economics and Management at the Leningrad Technological Institute of the Pulp and Paper Industry.

From 1973 to 1989, Anatoly Sobchak worked at the Faculty of Law of Leningrad University: from 1973 he was an associate professor, from 1982 a professor, and in 1985 he became head of the Department of Commercial Law, which he founded.

Beginning of his political career

In 1988, he joined the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU). He left the party in July 1990 at the 28th Congress of the CPSU, simultaneously with Gavriil Popov and Boris Yeltsin.



In March 1989, he began his political career, being elected as a People’s Deputy of the USSR from territorial electoral district No. 47 in Leningrad. His graduate student, Dmitry Medvedev (President of the Russian Federation from 2008 to 2012), actively participated in Anatoly Sobchak’s election campaign.

On May 27, 1989, at the First Congress of People’s Deputies of the USSR, Anatoly Sobchak was elected a member of the Supreme Soviet (SS) of the USSR (he served as a deputy until 1991), and was appointed to the Committee on Legislation and Law and Order. He joined the Interregional Deputy Group (IDG, co-chaired by Boris Yeltsin, Gavriil Popov, Andrei Sakharov, and others), which united deputies opposed to the leadership of the USSR and the CPSU. He joined the IRG Coordinating Committee along with Gennady Burbulis, Galina Starovoitova, and others.

In August 1991, he refused to support the actions of the State Emergency Committee (SEC), which had been formed by several representatives of the highest Soviet state and party bodies to attempt to remove Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev from power. At an emergency session of the Leningrad City Council, and then on Leningrad television, he declared the SEC's actions illegal and called on city residents to attend a protest rally on Palace Square on August 20.

After the collapse of the USSR, he advocated for the return of the former Soviet republics to "the borders within which they joined the Union," considered Crimea's affiliation with Ukraine "absurd," and advocated for international control over the creation of the Ukrainian army.

In September 1993, he supported Decree No. 1400 of Russian President Boris Yeltsin on the liquidation of the country's highest governing bodies—the Congress of People's Deputies and the Supreme Soviet of the Russian Federation.

On February 14, 2000, he became a confidant of Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Putin.

Anatoly Sobchak died on the night of February 19-20, 2000, in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Oblast, during a business trip.

He is buried in the Nikolskoye Cemetery of the Alexander Nevsky Lavra;