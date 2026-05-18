Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1953Andrei Martyanov and EastCalling May 18, 2026East CallingMay 18, 20261953ShareTranscriptThe future of EuropeMore content on our Telegram: @EastCallingDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsLarry C Johnson and EastCalling May 19, 2026May 19 • East CallingKoshnkin Sibiryak and EastCalling May 17, 2026May 17 • East CallingVery Important Message by PeskovMay 14 • East CallingManturov told “Zvezda” about the use of the combat laser complex “Peresvet”.May 14 • East CallingReport by the Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Sergei Karakayev, on the successful test of the "Sarmat" missile May 13 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling May 12, 2026May 12 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling, May 5, 2026May 5 • East Calling