Andrey Martianov and EastCalling

On Rocket Science
Sep 19, 2025
  • What is round and what is a missile

  • Types of missiles

  • Carrier types

  • Fuels and alloys

  • EW and ralated things/ Early Warning system

  • Sapsan and Flamingo - what was that

  • Drone - new wunderwaffe or auxiliary tool

To be continued…

