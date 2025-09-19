Andrey Martianov and EastCalling

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript2453Andrey Martianov and EastCallingOn Rocket ScienceEast CallingSep 19, 20252453ShareTranscriptWhat is round and what is a missileTypes of missilesCarrier typesFuels and alloysEW and ralated things/ Early Warning systemSapsan and Flamingo - what was thatDrone - new wunderwaffe or auxiliary toolTo be continued… Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsTrukhan Clips13 hrs ago • ZinderneufEvgeny Ivanov joins East Calling Live!Sep 17 • ZinderneufEast Calling Live with Alex Krainer!Sep 13 • ZinderneufThe Misinformation EcosystemSep 12 • ZinderneufEast Calling Interviews Larry C. JohnsonAug 28 • ZinderneufJelena and Lt. Colonel in Reserve Oleg Shalandin interview former weapons inspector Scott Ritter! Jul 4 • ZinderneufMeeting Oleg Anatolievich Matveychev (Mostly English Version)Jul 1 • Zinderneuf