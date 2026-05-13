❗️Tomorrow, at 13:00 MSK/ 12:00 CET / 06:00 EST we’ll be streaming live with Colonel in reserve Vladimir Trukhan.



In case it will not be possible to stream, the interview will be recorded and made public on our resources:



Our X (https://x.com/East_Calling)

Our Substack (https://eastcalling.substack.com/)

Our Rumble (https://rumble.com/user/EastCalling)

Our Rutube (https://rutube.ru/channel/78205787/)



Submit your questions in the commentaries to this post or on our Telegram channel.