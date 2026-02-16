Arman Ghukasyan joins EastCalling Live to discuss Armenian politics [English-Only Edit]

Jelena, Ryan, and Mikhail Borkounov are joined by Arman Ghukasyan, leader of armenian political party “In the name of social justice,” to discuss recent events in Armenia.

01:29 Mikahil asks about the overlapping (and conflicting) interests of foreign actors in Armenia.

05:38 Ryan asks about western interests in Armenia after a short cultural exchange. Arman discusses the valuable resources and logistical routes in Armenia that the West desires as well as Turkey’s interests.

13:25 The West’s intention to weaken the relationship between Russia and Armenia and what the Nakhchivan corridor (“Trump Bridge”) connecting Armenia and Azerbaijan really means for Armenian sovereignty. Arman loses power, but continues to stream as his phone still has power.*

26:50 Ryan asks about J. D. Vance’s visit to Armenia and the $9 billion small nuclear reactor contract (at Armenia’s expense).

35:34 Mikhail asks, could Armenia be used to carry out a military strike against Iran?

38:33 Pashinyan, the “silly little mouse” invites the cat (J.D. Vance) into Armenia. American interference in the Armenian elections.

46:02 How noticeable is the difference in how the USA views Armenia vs Azerbaijan in Armenia?

47:59 Pashinyan’s demonstrating military strongholds constructed in Armenia on live detail in great detail, did Pashinyan trade Armenia’s security for populist points?

50:44 The speaker of the Armenian parliament’s visit to Moscow. The articles mentioned in this segment:

Article 1 here. Article 2 here.

