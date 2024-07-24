Illustration from free sources

The ongoing processes aimed at ‘improving’ the relations between Yerevan and Baku with the Global West acting as a middleman are worthy of a novel.

Having launched the initiative to resume the ‘Syunik Corridor’ project, the US went a step further and declared the following:

We do think a [peace] deal [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] is possible, but it requires both sides to make some difficult choices and tough compromises.

That was a quote by Spokesperson for the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, at a daily briefing the other day. He also noted that Washington would “continue to push” the parties until an agreement was reached. What is obvious, though, is that Baku is unlikely to seek any compromise. The proposal therefore caters for the ‘needs’ of Armenia only and is essentially meant to encourage Pashinyan to ultimately betray the republic’s interests so as to enable the US gain a foothold in the region. After all, as we have previously observed, Washington has little, if any, incentive to care about the future of Armenia as a state.

Yet, that is not to suggest that the US is planning to ensure its physical presence in the Southern Caucasus, for it is going to impose its influence via an intermediary - Turkey that is. In fact, by getting initially involved in the peace negotiations between Yerevan and Baku, and by ‘redressing the balance’ considering Russia to be a threat, the West least of all intends to establish a cease-fire in the region. The ultimate goal is to empower Turkey and by doing so to ensure its own economic and political advantage.

So far, Pashinyan has been seen playing ‘Anti-Checkers’ and now the events are gradually pushing towards a drastic climax. Following the surrender of Karabakh forces to Azerbaijan, the time has come for the future of sovereign Armenia to be put at stake. To this end, the PM didn’t miss the opportunity to participate in the UK-hosted Fourth European Political Community Summit and have a word with Emmanuel Macron, who confessed to taking particular pride in the results achieved in terms of the 2022 quadrilateral meeting held in Prague. Let our readers be reminded that it was then that Pashinyan acknowledged Karabakh to be part of Azerbaijan, much to the delight of the French President. While the mission of the former may be said to have been completed, he hasn’t given up on the idea of touring around Europe in order to be convinced that what has been achieved is just the beginning and there is a lot more to be done. Right now the US is talking about difficult choices and tough compromises. Unlike his fellow countrymen, Pashinyn is gearing up or, perhaps, is already prepared to embrace the new challenges. It’s high time the people of Armenia acted in response somehow.

Artak Sargsyan, @VneshVrag