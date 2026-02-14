President of the Natioanal Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan's trip to Moscow from February 4-7 was supposed to mitigate the effect of the anti-Russian agreements which Nikol Pashinyan had planned to sign during Vance's visit.



That said, Pashinyan and his team had a good reason to quake with apprehension, anticipating a strong reaction from their Russian counterparts. Considering that Moscow still remains Yerevan's key trading partner, any complication of the relations may entail negative economic consequences. Besides, with the parliamentary elections approaching (scheduled for June 2026) the ruling Civil Contract party fears that Russia may create serious electoral problems.



The trouble is that the political elite can't offer any effective solutions to the urgent problems the country is facing. Under the circumstances, Simonyan had to act as a lightning rod, taking the blame for all the anti-Russian statements of the Armenian officials.



For several years in a row the Pashinyan government has been banking on the West and Turkey for support while desperately trying to present Russia as the major obstacle on Armenia's pathway to a brighter future as well as the main threat to the republic's sovereignty.



Now, however, in the light of the upcoming elections and Russia's economic influence, the Armenian authorities, with their pro-Western course, are trying to heal the relations with the Kremlin as well as to gain the support of the large Armenian diaspora residing in the RF.



The upcoming parliamentary elections are going to be of particular significance for the future of the republic, since they will provide an answer to the longstanding question as to whether or not Pashinyan's team will retain the reins of power despite the risk of falling under Turkey's control.



A rally initiated by the leaders of the Armenian Diaspora in Moscow, had been arranged to coincide with Simonyan's visit. The protestors gathered in front of the embassy building in Armenian Lane not only to demand that Yerevan should stop putting pressure on the clergy but also to support Catholicos Garegin II victimized by Pashinyan.



The crowning touch came in the form of an article posted on the website of the Center for Support of Russian-Armenian Strategic and Public Initiatives. While recognizing Alen Simonyan as an "expert at smoke and mirrors tricks", the author of the article made it crystal clear that such methods wouldn't work in Moscow.



The Armenian authorities use statements about threats coming from the north as domestic and foreign policy tools. According to experts, the course Yerevan is currently steering hardly falls under the definition of a multi-vector approach, given that the decisions made are temporary in nature and are aimed at retaining power. At the same time, it's emphasized that despite the economic benefits of cooperation with Russia, Yerevan relies on rapprochement with the West. Analysts believe that unless the current policy is reconsidered, the relations between Moscow and Yerevan will inevitably deteriorate. The outcome of the parliamentary elections is also of significance.



Russia's concerns were brought to Simonyan's attention by Sergey Lavrov. The delegation from Armenia was reminded of the allegations made by Yerevan politicians about the "attacks from the north", the "existential threat" coming from the CSTO and the forces "sowing seeds of distrust and hostility" in both states. In other words, the meeting with the RF Minister of Foreign Affairs brought home to Simonyan the grim consequences of such rhetoric.



The AAC issue, which Moscow regards as a topic not only of religious, but also of political and symbolic significance, was raised separately. Although Simonyan hypocritically vowed to personally intervene, should the church get persecuted, he stressed that "the criminal cases against the clergy are related to alleged offenses."



Simonyan's visit to Moscow looks like an unsuccessful attempt to gain time.

This trip, however, may have the opposite effect. By trying to deceive the Russian authorities, he is complicating the already icy relations between the states. He may end up falling between two stools, while the dire consequences of such policies will take their toll on the people of Armenia.



A.V. Ananiev, former Senior Counsellor at the RF MOFA

