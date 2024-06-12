Picture from free sources. Author: Readovka

Recently, the Western mainstream has been throwing a tantrum with the permission to use its high-precision weapons on the "old" Russian territory. Another "red line" was broken. There is nothing new here, the standard move of the American and European establishment is to put another scarecrow on the table.

But Russia was not afraid again. Therefore, in the West they scratched their heads and went on thinking nasty things.

This story was apparently thrown in specifically for the so-called "Ukrainian Peace Summit." But that's not the point. The bottom line is that this next spontaneous and thoughtless action by the Western coalition will have serious consequences. Which ones? And that's what Vladimir Vladimirovich spoke of during his conversation with foreign journalists and during a speech at the main panel of the last economic forum.

First. For the first time, Putin gave publicly such a detailed explanation of our position on the SMO precisely as a lawyer, with a substantive reference to the Kosovo precedent. I emphasize that this is the first time he gives them such a programmatic explanation.

That is, it is de facto implied that Russia considers any unfriendly action of opponents as a precedent. And the time factor does not play a role here - when it is profitable for us, we will respond (attention!) asymmetrically!

That is, we will not limit ourselves to strict mirroring. We will strike one way or another, with more force or less - it does not matter, everything is at our discretion. They raked in Kosovo and got their own. Put ATACMS, and get it.... Get what? That's the most interesting thing.

A side effect of the collapse of the Soviet Union was the collapse of the national liberation movement worldwide. Russia, as the legal successor of the USSR, had clearly committed itself not to support conditional opponents of the Western world. We left Cuba, Vietnam, South America, Africa. Cooperation with North Korea had been frozen, although it is our border neighbor. All for the sake of good relations with the Western world - which greatly simplified their lives.

Now the situation is changing. And this is already beginning to sober up many people. It is very interesting to track the evolution of South Korea here. Remember Putin's famous speech in the year of 2022, where he said that South Korea was preparing to supply weapons to the conflict zone.

The Koreans did not obey and began, as they say, wagging their tail, here the Americans will take weapons out of their warehouses, and we will fill up our own there (the Korean Peninsula. And immediately we received Shoigu's visit to North Korea. And then the younger Kim came to us and excitedly inspected our airplanes - you can't get him away from them.

Well, now Putin has bluntly stated that we will supply weapons to the opponents of the United States.

The South Koreans were the first to react to this: well that's done then. As soon as everything calms down, they will come running to be friends with Russia.

The subtext is clear – just don't supply North Korea… Don't give them anything at all, because it will shift the balance too much. North Korea, a small country with a nuclear warhead, armed to the teeth, and even with a direct supply line from a very irritated neighboring giant and enemy of the West that is Russia.

The northern ones, by and large, can tear up the southern ones with one hand tied. And we can send airplanes to them with a special detachment of Li Si Tsyns (in the Sino-Japanese conflict of 1937, Soviet aces fought unofficially on the side of the Celestial Empire, who were given Chinese names like Li Si Tsyn for secrecy purposes – the surname Lisitsyn is clearly guessed here as Russian).

And the south's main ally is already sitting on the splits between Ukropia and Israel. And Taiwan looms ahead. If Korea breaks out, the United States will definitely not be able to pull through four major conflicts.

But this is only part of the interesting sequels.

It is interesting to turn to the situation in Southern Caledonia. The story is well understood by everyone: the local people remembered their independence and began to fight the French colonialists again. However, this time armed groups of local Kanak residents opposed the colonialists.

Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Oceania had a powerful liberating impulse with the support of our country. Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu have consistently fought for independence.

And everywhere everything started the same way - groups of indigenous people armed with weapons from outside appeared.

But in Southern Caledonia, this momentum died out with the collapse of the Union. And now it has started again, France is actively supplying weapons to Ukropia, who will be surprised if our Kalashnikov (for example, North Korean-made) appears here.

A similar situation is developing near Madagascar on the Camora Islands. And remember who was sitting next to Putin at the SPIEF - that's right, the president of Zimbabwe. It is very close, and the main problem of this country was publicly announced from the stage - the lack of access to the ocean. That is, apparently, it is worth waiting for a surge of the liberation movement here.

Now let's go north. Look at the map - first Mali broke out, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, where not just the French were kicked out, but, it's scary to say, the Americans themselves were thrown out of the country. Who's next?

And the African Corps of the Ministry of Defense is already operating in these territories under the command of a very serious general. Can you imagine if the Africa Corps becomes the same full-fledged military grouping as, for example, the Russian Center group on its own, with their rocket and artillery divisions, an aviation group, and so on? We need to monitor this region very, very carefully. There are other powerful allies of our country nearby.

Now let's fly to Cuba. And what happens if we put our non-nuclear missiles there. Will the Americans be able to arrange a second Caribbean crisis today? And what if they are sent to Venezuela? By the way, exactly the same processes have begun around this country as in Mali – the expansion of, let's say, the anti-American zone. We will definitely talk about this separately sometime.

And can you imagine if a South American corps named after Che Guevara appears in this zone of freedom and equality, free from LGBT people?

That's why the United States launched such processes with its support for Ukraine and permission to hit our territory.

And time does not matter here: a few years will pass, the United States will weaken even more and will definitely get its slap in the face. And more than one.

Here we can only add that, apparently, our country is trying to avoid the mistake of the USSR - not to finance all these operations alone. Wherever possible, China is involved in these processes, as a rich uncle, who is very profitable to invest his money on the side. But this is also a separate conversation.