A month and a half ago, we gave material on the channel dedicated to the Avdeevka operation, which described in detail the stages and results of the development of the offensive in the Avdeevka area from October 2023 to April 2024.

Now let's look at the situation around Donetsk for the period from March 31 to June 10 of this year. At the beginning of April, Russian troops approached Umanskoye, and also took the Umanskoye-Yasnobrodovka-Netailovo road under fire control. In the Novomikhailovka area, we occupied the heights south of it (the heights north of it were occupied a little earlier), taking the village into a deep semi-encirclement. By the end of the first ten days of April, fighting intensified on the northern front of the Donetsk direction. With a sharp jerk (more than a kilometer), our units approached the outskirts of Novokalinovo, and at the Berdychi-Orlovka line, at that time, we were finishing clearing the village of Semyonovka.

The battle for Pervomaiskoye also entered its final stage: the RF came from the direction of Vodyanoye to the road connecting it with Netailovo. In mid-April, Pervomaiskoye was liberated. At the same time, ours again entered Krasnogorovka from the southeast. During the last ten days of April, Novomikhailovka was liberated by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and preparations began for the liberation of Paraskovievka and access to Konstantinovka, through which the Ugledar group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is supplied.

Following Novomikhailovka, Ocheretino was liberated, which is both the point of access to the rear of the defensive positions of the AFU in the area of ​​the Karlovskoye reservoir and an opportunity for the development of actions in the direction of Toretsk. By the way, in mid-May, our author of “unclassified maps” Mikhail Popov gave scenarios for the development of events at the front, and we can really observe that ours have intensified their actions in the New York area (Novgorodskoye), knocking out the enemy there, including with aviation, although there is no movement there yet on the ground.

Our advance continued both in Krasnogorovka and on the southern flank, where after the liberation of Novomikhailovka ours stubbornly advanced towards the main line of the AFU here - the Ugledar-Konstantinovka-Pobeda road.

At the end of April, after the liberation of Ocheretino, we rapidly advanced to Novobakhmutovka and Solovyovo, simultaneously developing an attack on Novokalinovo. In Krasnogorovka we entered the territory of the refractory plant - a very fortified position of the AFU almost in the center of the city. To the south of Krasnogorovka we continued to clear Georgievka from the enemy, moving the enemy there towards the center of the village.

At the beginning of May, almost all of Arkhangelskoye was taken under control, the settlement of Novokalinovo was liberated, and we also continued to expand control in the Ocheretino area, knocking out the AFU from their positions. In Krasnogorovka, ours took a refractory plant, the territory of which we had entered earlier. We also approached it from the east from the direction of Staromikhailovka and began to move inside it from the northeast, slowly building “pincers” for the areas of high-rise buildings there (Mr. Solnechny and Mr. Vostochny). In the first ten days of May, active advances began in the fields south of Pervomaisky, we knocked out the AFU between it and the Domakha gully, with a simultaneous movement in the center of Netailovo. Fighting also began for Umanskoe (its northern part), and on May 9 a flag was planted in the center of the village.

By mid-May, in Krasnogorovka we advanced north of the refractory plant and began fighting for the high-rise buildings located there, while continuing to press from the east.

In Netailovo, the enemy rolled back to the northern outskirts of the village, and in Umanskoe we took control of almost the entire northern part and began liberating part of the village located to the south of the headquarters, while simultaneously advancing in the fields and taking control of a significant section of the road from Umanskoe to Netailovo. The movement to the west went along almost the entire line from Orlovka to Novoaleksandrovka. North of Umanskoe, the AFU continued to hold a ledge in the area of ​​Berdychi and Semenovka, but ours were slowly grinding it down. Also in mid-May, the settlement of Keramik was liberated. By the end of the second ten days of May, ours liberated the industrial zone near the village of Georgievka, located on the southern side of the village, and pushed the enemy to its western outskirts, and also, having entered Paraskovievka, we steadily moved towards the center of the village, while simultaneously passing through the fields to the south of it to the south-eastern outskirts of Konstantinovka.

At the beginning of the third ten days of May, the settlement of Netailovo was liberated, and preparations began to reach the enemy’s defense system, consisting of outposts and reservoirs.

The cleanup of Ukrops from Krasnogorovka continued, where we took control of the industrial zone in the western part of the city and made our way into the lines of high-rise buildings north of the refractory plant, and also took Mr. Solnechny into the fire bag.

In the middle of the third ten days of May, the village of Arkhangelskoye was liberated, where the AFU were kept in a base to the west of the village. It was the successes in clearing this stronghold that made it possible to completely liberate Arkhangelsky. Meanwhile, ours had already advanced north of Ocheretino, and also approached Novoaleksandrovka, and we managed to move close to Sokol.

At the end of May, our troops expanded the zone of control in the areas of Ocheretino and Arkhangelsk and advanced into the forest belts south of the railway.

In Umanskoe, in its southern part, we came to the intersection with the road to Yasnobrodovka, planting a flag there, while simultaneously moving north and north-west of the village, where ours approached the headquarters.

In the Netailovo area, we began moving towards Karlovka, starting battles on the southern bank of the reservoir and clearing the territory south of Netailovo to the Domakha gully.

At the very end of May, “pincers” began to form around the AFU sitting on a ledge in the Semyonovka area, moving south from Novopokrovsky and north east of Umansky. We also began to move from Umansky towards the abandoned plantings located between it and Novoselovka Pervaya, and in the area of ​​the reservoir, we began to move not only along the southern shore, but also along the northern one in the direction of the supply routes of Yasnobrodovka, near which the AFU support workers were clearing out.

And so, at the beginning of June, the AFU were knocked out from the ledge around which those same “pincers” were formed, and ours leveled the Novopokrovskoye-Umanskoye line, approaching Novosyolovka Pervaya from the east and putting more and more pressure on it, treating the enemy there with various types of weapons.

At the beginning of June, the liberation of Umanskoe was finally officially announced, the movement from which ours to the west increased pressure on Yasnobrodovka, where Russian forces move also from the south towards it.

At the beginning of the first ten days of June, the Russian Armed Forces advanced north of Arkhangelsk and south of Novoaleksandrovka. At the same time, we went into Novoaleksandrovka itself, where at that time they were moving AFU back to the center of the village. In the area of ​​the village of Sokol, ours reached its border and undertook “reconnaissance in force” inside the village.

In the very first days of June, our units drove the enemy out of the Karlovskie dachas and cleared the territory west of Netailovo between the reservoir and the Domakh gully.

In the southern section of the Donetsk direction, our armed forces managed to break through to the western outskirts of Paraskovievka, and later completely liberate it, expanding control north of the village. To the south of it, ours approached from the southeast to Konstantinovka itself and entrenched themselves there in forest belts and plantings adjacent to Konstantinovka, from where they carried out assault operations in its direction, and to the north of Paraskovievka ours began to knock out the AFU sitting in the fields, moving forward from the village of Pobeda.

By the end of the first ten days of June, the RF Armed Forces advanced in a wide area east of Novoaleksandrovka and went beyond the headquarters located southwest of Kalinovo. They continued to press and advance in the area of ​​the settlements Sokol and Novopokrovskoye, as well as north of Umanskoe.

In Krasnogorovka, by this time they had advanced into the high-rise buildings north of the refractory plant, having gone about halfway through them. Also, a farm south of the city in the area of ​​the pond named after the Paris Commune and the Aleksandrovskoye peasant farm west of the city came under our control.

In Georgievka, the clearing of the western outskirts, as well as large outposts located north of the village near the headquarters, continued. Currently, ours are advancing in Novoaleksandrovka, approaching the dam at the northwestern outskirts of the village. We entered Novopokrovskoye and practically liberated it, planting a flag in the village, confirming control. We are also moving towards the southern part of Sokol.

