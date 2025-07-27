East’s Substack

Bindoner
I recall that Greg Palast (who is no friend of Russia, indeed is fully on the Ukrop train) did some investigations on BP in Baku some years ago, related to a Deepwater Horizon precursor blowout in the Caspian. It revealed the MI6/BP grip on Azerbaijan. A search of the internet confirms. Here are some links:

https://www.gregpalast.com/lap-dancers-the-cia-pay-offs-and-bps-deepwater-horizon

https://www.annachen.co.uk/2011/03/28/bp-in-deep-water-greg-palast-dispatches-c4-2

https://platformlondon.org/thatcher-in-baku-how-bp-broke-into-azerbaijan

WTFUD
In the last 15 years or so Azerbaijan's oil production has fallen steadily from a million barrels per day to now 500,000 barrels per day. Azerbaijan & UK will be scraping the bottom of the barrel in another decade and with Russia ending their refining capabilities with several Iskander strikes recently in Occupied Ukraine, Aliyev, BP-UK and Ukraine will require other reliable suppliers, difficult and not cheap.

The cost of war just keeps rising, the family silver's been pawned long since and that 100 year bumper Agreement Starmer signed with Ukraine is almost only fit as a bathroom household item.

