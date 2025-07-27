British capital first began to flow into the Baku oil industry in the late 1890s, when crude oil and kerosene prices were rising on the world market. In order to gain control over the Caucasian oil fields, ten companies with a total capital of 53 million rubles were established in the City of London between 1897 and 1901. By 1904, Baku had become a major oil provider, supplying 74% of Britain’s oil needs. According to historian Sevinj Yusifzadeh, shortly before the outbreak of WW1 (1909-1914) the UK had acquired lots of oil fields with the Royal Dutch Shell Trust taking the lead in Baku, despite the financial power of the Rothschild barons. During WW1 Britain's foreign policy focused on Azerbaijan due to its great oil reserves.



The importance of Baku oil for the UK was highly recognized by W. Churchill who back in 1918 famously sated: "If oil is a queen, then Baku is her throne."

The Civil War (1928-1922) was no obstacle for Britain that desperately tried to preserve its foothold in Transcaucasia. Following the establishment of the USSR, the oil industry in Azerbaijan was nationalized. Britain’s attempts to secure an oil concession from the Soviet Union at the Genoa and Hague conferences failed.



In a monograph examining the main stages of Azerbaijan’s national development in the period 2003-2013, Stanislav Chernyavskiy observed that having come to power in 1994 after the republic had gained independence, G. Aliyev put forward the idea of an "Oil Strategy" and singled out Great Britain as a powerful force capable of opposing Russia's aspirations in the Azerbaijani oil market. Ever since then the UK has been the main investor in the Azerbaijani economy, injecting over $37 billion of foreign direct investments annually, which accounts for 38% of British FDI projects. Over the past thirty years, BP and its affiliated international companies have invested more than $85 billion. At the same time, numerous maintenance, engineering, consulting, financial and other UK firms have been involved in contractual arrangements for other energy, oil and gas transportation projects. By early 2024, more than 500 British investment commercial institutions were operating in the republic.



Today BP's dominance in the Azerbaijani energy sector creates a structural dependency that extends to all the levels of the economy. The company provides a large share of the country's oil and gas production (60% and 75% respectively) by controlling the fields that generate 65% of government revenues. The extension of major agreements until 2050 (the investment component will be increased by an additional $43 billion) suggests that this dependence will continue for decades to come.



Striving to remain at the helm, I. Aliyev is doing his best to control the oil and gas sector, making sure that British interests are not overlooked. It turns out that the Azerbaijani president, who has recently proved himself an independent leader capable of publicly condemning Macron and Blinken as well as banning the activities of USAID (undesirable in the RF) and other Western NGOs, does not apply any harsh measures to British companies simply because he is heavily dependent on the UK in many ways. The issue will be addressed in our further posts.



