Burevestnik tests were successfully carried out

🔥🔥🔥The Supreme Commander-in-Chief visited one of the Joint Group of Forces command posts, where he held a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the commanders of the groups involved in the SMO. October 26, 2025.

A very important statement, regarding new weapon has been made - “Burevestik” testing of the nuclear-powered cruise missile of unlimited range has been made. According to Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, the test was carried out on October 21st. The rocket flew for several hours [15 hours], covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers, and that’s not the limit.

Putin:

Moreover, I remember perfectly well when we announced that we were developing such a weapon. Then even experts of a very high level and class told me that, yes, this is a good, worthy goal. But in… In the near future, it is impossible to implement it. This was the opinion of experts of a very high level. And now the decisive tests have been completed. There is still a lot of work to be done to put this weapon on combat duty. <...> Nevertheless, the key tasks have now been accomplished, as far as I understand.

Gerasimov:

The technical characteristics of the “Burevestnik” missile generally allow it to be used with guaranteed accuracy against highly protected targets at any range.

Furthermore, during the missile’s flight, all the prescribed vertical and horizontal maneuvers were performed, thereby demonstrating its high capabilities for evading anti-missile and air defense systems.

Source: Kremlin ru

Follow us on Telegram!