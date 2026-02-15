⚡️Main issues reported by Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, First Deputy Defence Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov:



❗️ The offensive is taking place in all directions.



▪️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering significant losses, which cannot be replenished, and in conditions of reduced combat battalion's manning level, the AFU opt for creating additional unmanned aerial vehicle formations and increasing the number of attack drones.



▪️ Moreover, the units of the Joint Group of Forces use UAVs on average twice as much as the enemy.



”In two weeks of February, in spite of harsh winter conditions, formations and military units of the Joint Group of Forces liberated 12 settlements. More than 200 square kilometres of territory have come under control of Russian troops.”



❗️ The most intense fighting is taking place in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr (Center) Group of Forces. Formations and military units of the Group are advancing in Dobropole direction. The liberation of Novy Donbass and Belitskoe continues. In Grishino, our assault detachments are eliminating enemy formations in street fighting, while Ukrainian troops are still trying to hold the positions in the settlement.



▪️ In addition, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces are performing combat operations to capture Novopavlovka and Novopodgornoe.



❗️ The Sever (North) Group of Forces continues to expand the security zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov regions.



▪️Three settlements have been liberated: Popovka and Sidorovka in Sumy region, and Chugunovka in Kharkov region.



❗️ The Zapad (West) Group of Forces' formations conduct active offensive actions on a wide front line in their area of responsibility. The elimination of the rest units of the enemy grouping blocked on the eastern bank of the Oskol River continues.



▪️Glushkovka has been liberated in this area. Russian troops continue combat actions near Novoosinovo. In Krasny Liman direction, they are about to complete mopping up enemy units in Drobyshevo and Yarovaya.



❗️ The Yug (South) Group of Forces' units are advancing towards Slavyansk. The liberation of Reznikova is nearing completion. Russian troops continue to neutralise AFU units in Konstantinovka.



▪️ In Aleksandro-Kalinovo direction, Stepanovka was liberated.



❗️ The Vostok Group of Forces is developing an offensive in the eastern part of Zaporozhye region. In an attempt to stop advancement of Russian troops, the AFU command transferred the most trained assault detachments from other areas to this direction. The Group's formations reliably repel enemy attacks. Enemy formations are suffering significant losses.



▪️ In February, in the area of responsibility of the Vostok Group of Forces, Russian troops took Staroukrainka, Pridorozhnoe, Zaliznichnoe, and Tsvetkovoe under control.



❗️ The Dnepr Group of Forces continues offensive operations in the direction of Zaporozhye.



▪️ Russian troops liberated Magdalinovka, Primorskoye, and Zapasnoye.



Source: TASS/ MoD

➖➖➖

Follow us on Telegram!