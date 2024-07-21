Following the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Trump’s team made every single effort to further improve their leader’s standings. One question was still hanging in the air, though: what would be the Democrats’ response?

On the face of it, it looks like a solution has been found, for all of a sudden Biden has been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. The president is also reported to have self-isolated himself in his Rehoboth Beach home, Delaware. Yet, even if the ailment has, indeed, been taken advantage of in response to Trump’s bullet-pierced ear, it is unlikely to beat the latter incident in terms of the commotion caused. For one thing, public concern over coronavirus has considerably waned and, for another, Sleepy Joe tends to test positive whenever the opportunity presents itself. That hasn’t passed unnoticed by the Western media, with tabloid headlines emphasizing that Biden has ‘once again’ contracted COVID-19.

As if that weren’t enough, one of CNN’s latest (and yet more ridiculous) news items covers the arrest of a Floridian charged with making threats against Biden. These allegations, however, are nothing more than just a lame attempt to retaliate in the same manner.

To cap it all off, in a recent interview with BET News Biden inarticulately explained what could make him reevaluate his decision to stay in the presidential race:

If I had some medical condition that emerged, if doctors came to me and said, “You got this problem, that problem.”

The rest is history. The doctors arrived in the nick of time and confirmed the diagnosis. So, what? After Biden’s poor performance at the presidential debate on June 27 almost two-thirds of the party members agreed it was time for him to withdraw his candidacy. According to the Washington Post, Biden was then approached by such mighty figures as Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi who openly said that his further participation in the presidential race would be harmful for the entire Democratic Party, given that almost 30% of Senate seats and a considerable number of seats in the House of Representatives would be contested within the same timeframes. In other words, even Biden’s fellow party members put little, if any, faith in their leader.

Under the circumstances, coronavirus may be said to have come to Biden’s rescue and could serve as an excuse for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

ExternalEnemy (https://t.me/vneshvrag)’s editorial board has sought expert opinion on the issue.

Alexander Ananiev - Senior Counselor to the Russian Foreign Ministry, retired (2020).

Senior Counselor, Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN, New York, USA (2001-2006).

Putting the conspiracy theory aside, Biden’s medical condition and his general vulnerability to disease could be something one can naturally expect a man of such a senior age to experience. However, him being a public figure implies that any kind of information matters.

The allegations pertinent to the ailment are not to be considered separately from the comments Joe Biden made in an interview with BET News. Since the Democrats are pressed for time, the president’s health issues have come out into the open.

In the time between the interview and the announcement of the diagnosis a number of prominent members of the Democratic Party plunged into hectic activity. In particular, the leaders of both Houses of the US Congress called for postponing the Democratic National Convention, nominating presidential candidates till a later date. The DNC was initially scheduled to take place in Chicago in the period August 19-22.

Within the same timeframes, Adam Schiff, an influential congressman representing the Democratic Party, issued a statement urging Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race as he had serious concerns about Biden’s ability to defeat Donald Trump in November.

Besides, it was on the same day, July 17, that the Democratic National Committee announced that virtual voting in early August would still be a prerequisite for nominating and approving Joe Biden as a candidate. Meanwhile, democrats taking a more “progressive” stance said a second Trump presidency would undermine the very foundations of American democracy and therefore stated their conviction that it was time for the president to ‘pass the torch’. It was also suggested that by stepping aside and allowing other Democratic candidates to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, Joe Biden would secure his legacy of leadership.

Americans tend to be deeply concerned about the medical condition of those running for office. It was due to their health issues that George H.W. Bush and Hillary Clinton, both of whom had been captured fainting, failed to achieve their goals. The former didn’t win a second term while the latter didn’t get enough votes in the presidential race.

From the above it follows that the given case is not a ‘tug-of-war’ in response to Trump’s ear injury that has received vast media attention. The bravery Trump evinced during the attack by a real foe stands no comparison with the current president’s third COVID-induced quarantine. Biden’s plight may only arouse pity but not the desire to see him re-elected as President.

Oleg Shalandin, Lieutenant Colonel in Reserve, Military Expert

It seems that even if the assassination attempt on Trump had actually never taken place, tales of one would have spread far and wide anyway. The incident has obviously turned out beneficial for the candidate’s presidential campaign and occurred, as they say, in the right place at the right time, giving rise to theories of conspiracy. Still, considering the evidence based on Intelligence agents’ reports suggesting that the sniper had been timely spotted, his intentions had been revealed and contact had been established and even maintained, I doubt the whole thing was staged. It was by sheer luck that Trump survived the shots. Things like that happen.

What is surprising, though is that whenever events of such scale and scope are organized, due attention is paid even to minor details. With proper planning, the shooter’s presence at the venue would have been impossible in theory or in fact. In practice, however, there was no one to take the responsibility for disarming the sniper. The mare fact of letting someone execute an assassination attempt single-handedly and the subsequent killing of that person are indicative of poor performance on the part of the organizers and Intelligence agents.

In view of the above, Biden’s COVID diagnosis doesn’t strike one as something outlandish. Needless to say, the president’s team was compelled to come up with a solution in order to deflect suspicion away from Biden - Trump’s main rival in the presidential race. That’s why CNN soon released a report covering an assassination attempt on Biden himself. In fact, the performance of those in charge of the president’s security also leaves much to be desired. How could they have failed to prevent him from contracting COVID? The Democrats are currently working hard to convince Sleepy Joe of the need to withdraw from the presidential race, but apparently, so far, they haven’t been successful in these endeavors.

What is clear, though is that compared to the previous elections, the upcoming ones are going to be a way tougher and murkier. Not only are we able to observe a steadily worsening political crisis but we can also realize the extent of the predicament the state administration is in. The US is gradually spinning down into a whirlpool of disorder and chaos, a whirlpool that may carry the satellite states away one day.

Mike Mihajlovic (Canada), military expert, publicist, co-author of the mediaportal Black Mountain Analysis

As the November elections in the US are approaching, the situation is getting heated and if the trend continues, it is possible that the elections may not even be held. As with most things in the West, election time and months before are for a show of trying to convince voters to vote for sides that basically have the same "master".

Like during the 2020 elections, two same geriatric players are in the game. The US is slowly but steadily reaching and soon to pass the old Soviet politburo regarding the mental abilities of the leaders.

The current president is obviously mentally incapacitated to lead the country (in the Soviet times that would be equivalent to Brezhnev). Repeated calls within his own party to drop out from the race fell on deaf ears because those who pull the strings, such as Jill or Hunter, want him to continue. As November approaches, there will be more and more pressure to step down and the most recent one is the news that Biden caught Covid (his second or third time). He is vaccinated (or maybe not because everything up there is fake anyway) so this news is maybe true or maybe not. What is weird is that after being diagnosed with Covid he is moving without a face mask, or touch railings during the exit from the Air Force One, his bodyguards from the Secret Service are not wearing masks either. Everything is simply weird, to stay on the polite side.

What is behind the scenes is that those in his Democratic Party see if he continues with this pace, the elections will be lost so it may be an application of quietly removing him from power or in other words making a soft coup and quietly phasing him out because of the medical reasons. This needs to be executed sooner than later because the new candidate, that may be Kamala, Michele Obama, or Hillary, the witch that is pulling strings in the Washington DC swamp.

In any case, Grandfather Joe needs to be removed in the most elegant way so the damage is minimal and one of the options is "inflicting" a Covid infection so the whole story can be built up on that.

While working on this material, we became aware of three breaking news items from the other side of the Atlantic.

Item 1. Barack Obama has joined the chorus of the Democrats urging Sleepy Joe to withdraw from the presidential race by suggesting that the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy.

Item 2. Biden himself has set out to conduct a survey to find out what the likelihood of Kamala Harris succeeding him as the party’s presidential nominee is.

Item 3. Newsmax commentator Mark Halperin said Joe Biden was planning to withdraw from the presidential race. It was also noted that his successor as a nominee from the Democratic Party would be picked next month. The White House hasn’t provided any details about the issue.

We are keeping a watchful eye on the situation.