You have two choices. One will lead you to happiness, the other - to the madness! My advice to you is don’t step aside!



Lewis Carroll, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, 1865



Owing to Donald Trump’s efforts, a considerable part of the global community has fallen through a rabbit hole into Wonderland - a universe dominated by economic interests instead of ideological stereotypes and phobias; a world where historical adversaries are a way better than long-standing allies; a paradise where diplomacy prevails over aggression in resolving the Ukrainian conflict; a land where the “sentence first, verdict afterwards” approach has already proved effective, considering that the EU is now pleading for mercy hoping that the White House will agree to “zero-for-zero” tariff terms.



Similar to Lewis Carroll’s protagonist who finds herself at a loss once confronted with a myriad of shifting categories, a number of states have discovered that they have no strategies whatsoever to deal with the new reality. Yet, unlike Alice, whose adventures turn out to be nothing but a dream, some countries, such as Moldova and Armenia have got good cause for concern, for in the worst-case scenario they may end up getting annexed by Romania and Azerbaijan respectively. Besides, Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal zone have long been of economic and political interest to the US, which is also alarming.



Now that everything has turned upside down, Georgia, with its lack of natural resources and hardly any potential for technological innovation, has to come up with a roadmap the world will find appealing, which follows from a FaceBook post of 8/04/25 published by Nana Kakabadze, a member of the United Neutral Georgia pubic movement. It is suggested that the country’s major asset is its geopolitical location due to which Tbilisi used to act as a red rag to a bull the Russian bear, particularly last year, when it was encouraged to open a “second front” against the RF.



What’s more, according to the blogger, some hotheaded Georgians have gone so far as to insist on a NATO military base being established in the republic, as if there is no lesson to be learnt from the predicament Ukraine, heavily dependent on its Western overlords, has found itself in.



That said, neutrality, rather than stupidity, is something Georgia should strive for in order to ensure its sustained development and peaceful coexistence with the world’s strongest powers, such as the US, China and Russia among others. The earlier Tbilisi engages in negotiations with these major global players, the better. Otherwise, Georgia risks getting punished by being drowned in its own tears.



-Tina Queen

