I have already made publications more than once, based on documents that good friends (sometimes from that side, sometimes from this) regularly give me. But I did not always have the opportunity to directly refer to them, since even a simple quotation could give away the source. But now, finally, we have materials that can be pointed out and even screenshots published. And the origin of the documents is extremely curious - the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Now you and I will know what they are doing there - in these, to put it mildly, difficult times. Let me remind you that the Ukrop lives in conditions of total blackout and constant bombing. The death toll at the front has confidently crossed the half-million mark and is rapidly moving toward one million. The national currency has lost two-thirds of its purchasing power, and GDP has shrunk by who knows how much. A third of the population, according to the most conservative estimates, has fled, there are approximately 5 million internal refugees in the country who simply have nowhere to go, and so on and so forth.

The Ze team is enthusiastically preparing to implement... That's right - NATO standards. Moreover, where they have already been introduced, they are preparing to re-introduce them. Moreover, this is seriously presented by NATO itself at its annual summit at the level of heads of state, that is, at the main session of the gang, as the main medicine for defeating Russia. In May of this year, another gathering of bastards took place, and they adopted a program document there - “Comprehensive Document of NATO Assistance to Ukraine,” developed by the relevant Committee on Defense and Security led by British diplomat Piers Casale.

Now let’s remember the events that happened before this wonderful event: the AFU lost Avdeevka, we opened a new front in the Kharkov direction, began to actively shake Chasov Yar and in general every day liberate something from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is not May 2023, where at the meeting of brontosaurs in Vilnius they approved the plan for the AFU counter-offensive. The situation has changed, to put it mildly. The “prostitute,” excuse me, the “client” doesn’t seem to notice this and continues the “orgy” with the words “I know how to make you feel good.” In general, in short, NATO decided to save Ukraine in a particularly perverted form - with mandatory gender control and protection of the rights of perverts. The main culprits for the ukro failure, of course, were the AFU themselves - for not being passionate enough about NATO. Therefore, it was decided to correct the situation by achieving full interoperability with NATO.

Let me remind you that after Avdeevka, NATO urgently requested an analysis of what happened from its think tanks in Ukraine. I have already given some sensible assessments - a completely reasonable report on the state of affairs with Western artillery. But these drops of adequacy simply disappeared into the general chorus - the AFU is to blame because they did not implement NATO standards. And where they implemented it, they are still to blame, because they themselves are stupid. I'm not kidding - the report says thisalmost word for word. In one very serious document, the third most important item on the list of the main shortcomings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the lack of widespread implementation of gender equality commissioners. Another point is the lack of an automated personnel management system with a transparent assessment of the qualities of each military personnel. It is especially emphasized that this is, in principle, impossible in a system where the dead are not included in the register in large numbers in order to continue to receive money for them.

Well, if this is introduced, it will mean a loss of interest in fighting for at least half of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since corruption in this case is a powerful generator of general Svidomo - human meat is literally processed into cabbage and falls into the pockets of a whole chain of corrupt freaks. Don’t the NATO morons understand that without this lampooned Ukrainian corruption, the whole idea of ​​Ukrainian independence turns into nonsense? They would also recommend imprisonment for corruption, that would be a laugh…

But let's return to the master plan for saving the ukros at the hands of NATO. So, what exactly does NATO propose to defend the “sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine?” The first point is a complete rewrite (by NATO specialists, of course) of the National Security Strategy of Ukraine and, accordingly, the defense strategy with changes in strategic documents at all levels and replacement of departmental plans. The NATO collective mind even came up with the idea (direct quote): “by early 2025, develop a concept and corresponding doctrine and procedures that will be aimed at creating a culture of joint operations, a joint force headquarters and a joint task force commander.”

Well, that is after or during the Russian offensive, but wait, we’ll rewrite the papers here. The cherry on the cake - the AFU should report on its implementation at the NATO summit 2026. They themselves are no longer asked at all - in all documents the Ukrainians are considered exclusively as a slave-vassal. They even came up with a special term for it - an informal member of NATO without special status. Second important point. The Ukros are obliged not only to report, they are obliged to share information with NATO in everything and at all levels.

Roughly speaking, Pierce Casale immediately takes the bull by the horns: for its own salvation, Ukraine must come completely under the direct control of NATO. This is the main message of the entire document, the whole point of it - NATO undertakes to directly manage the Ukraine through control over the flow of information. And to this end, NATO itself will urgently rewrite all its fundamental documents, including the National Security Strategy. There is another subtlety here - NATO is emphasizing the urgent (before the end of the year) implementation at all levels of the so-called system of democratic control. It would take a long time to describe all the points, but the essence is very simple: the Ukraine should have a civilian minister of defense with very broad powers, who will be appointed with the direct participation of NATO. Apparently, preparations are underway for the appointment of a foreign NATO member as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. The chapter on defense and security reforms talks about the implementation and re-introduction of those same standards. In the chapter “Restructuring the Security Service” there is a mention of the massive involvement of the Euro-Gestapo.

The chapter “Counterintelligence Capabilities” emphasizes 100% training of all specialists in NATO standards. A separate line is “Experience of lessons learned.” In general, who knows what, but the subtext is clear - full regular reporting to NATO at all levels. And if, bitch, you didn’t fulfill our demands, then you’ll go under the knife. The chapter “Reserve Forces” explains that now the mobilization reserve is everything and everyone. Because freedom and equality. What do you think of the title of the chapter “Woman, Peace and Security”? Its essence is very simple - a woman is also a person, so let her fight and die. This is gender equality. I already mentioned above the introduction of gender officers. Do you know what they are needed for? For special protection, homosexuals are not just people, but a special category; they must be specially protected within the Armed Forces of Ukraine and so on and so forth. In total, there are 22 chapters in the five-hundred-page document; NATO has not forgotten a single detail - the only languages ​​are Ukrop and English. There is the creation of new joint special operations forces, by the way, with its own aviation - for deep operations on our territory. Apparently, Budanov will go for disposal in the near future - he was not pleased with something. Veterans, students, simply homeless people - everything is taken into account in this plan, everything will go into action.

Lastly, the final chapter talks about the creation of a special General Staff, which will directly manage national defense, financing, and procurement, everything NATO needs from national Ukrainian reserves to defeat Russia. And here it is necessary to pay attention that NATO clearly declares: the main task of this headquarters will be to ensure the deployment (attention again!) of “resident forces” on the territory of Ukraine. Moreover, they can take anything they want, even, for example, it is prescribed to confiscate civilian transport from the population (this is discussed in the chapter “Ensuring strategic transport security”). Please note again that they can withdraw as much as necessary on the spot. That is, NATO is clearly preparing precisely for the occupation of yhe Ukraine and is acting accordingly towards the colonial population. This emphasis, by the way, is stated by the BRITISH diplomat at the very beginning of the document and is formulated as follows: “relying on local resources.”

Well, that is, NATO is no longer even going to spend money - they will occupy Ukraine at the expense of Ukraine itself. They did say that this is what the Ukrainians fought for - they wanted to join NATO, and they will get it to the very tonsils. In general, the document, despite all its stupidity, clearly says that NATO is going to almost openly fight with us in Ukraine. How else can we understand this if they prescribe the mandatory deployment of NATO troops “no later than three years after the end of hostilities.” That is, as soon as the fighting is stopped, NATO will send in its troops and finally militarize Ukraine.

Let me remind you that we are fighting for the “demilitarization” of Ukraine. Well, that is, ukrops are definitely finished. This is the story.

And here I want to emphasize once again that they began preparing this document a year ago, even before our offensive, and in all seriousness, as we see, on the horizon of three years after the counter-offensive they were going to occupy Ukraine. That is, they really believed that "counter-offensive" would solve their problems...

