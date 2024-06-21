East’s Substack

East’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl Sanchez's avatar
Karl Sanchez
Jun 21

It's comedic! NATO needed to put this doctrine in place before 2022, but then it might have alarmed the Ukie populace as it ought. "You must conform to everything NATO, obey it explicitly, alter your constitution to make this so, but you can't become a NATO member."

After Ukraine's defeated, NATO will still try to defeat Russia as that's the entire reason for its existence. Which European nation will become the next sacrifice?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ngungu's avatar
Ngungu
Jun 22

When the fighting stops there will be no more Ukraine for Nato to occupy; heck Nato itself might very well be history then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 East Calling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture