Share post
East Calling Interviews Larry C. Johnson

Our own Jelena sits down with the former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism
Zinderneuf
Aug 28, 2025
The main point of the discussion was the continuing US arms sales to Europe and Ukraine in contrast to the expectations of a "peace" settlement. The discussion also covered many topics such as Azerbaijan, the Druzhba pipeline, and even the Orthodox Church!

Watch in full!

Here are the recordings of today's stream with Mr. Larry Johnson on all of our other platforms:

https://rumble.com/v6y6iwa-larry-johnson-and-eastcalling.html - Rumble

https://x.com/East_Calling/status/1961066288392143240 - X

https://odysee.com/@EastCalling:2/Larry-Johnson-and-EastCalling:1 - Odysee

You can also follow us on Telegram for more: https://t.me/EastCalling

