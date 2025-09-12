❗️We have a very special guest scheduled for Saturday, September 13th, 2025! We will go live with Alex Krainer at 9am EST USA, 3pm CET, and 4 pm in Moscow.



Alex Krainer is a market analyst, author & former hedge fund manager.



Alex is the founder of Krainer Analytics and the creator of I-System Trend Following. He has worked as a market analyst, researcher, trader, and hedge fund manager since 1996.



You will also see him on several geopolitical podcasts, and he is a regular with Glenn Diesen.



Please ask questions that you would like Alex to answer live. You may not get another chance like this! We plan to discuss the global economy, BRICS, and the future of Europe as well as other topics.



We will broadcast in English-only on:



East Calling Rumble



East Calling Odysee



East Calling on X



Don't miss this stream!



