East Calling Live with Alex Krainer!

September 13th, 2025 with Zin and Jelena
Zinderneuf
Sep 13, 2025
Alex is the founder of Krainer Analytics and the creator of I-System Trend Following. He has worked as a market analyst, researcher, trader, and hedge fund manager since 1996.

You will also see him on several geopolitical podcasts, and he is a regular with Glenn Diesen (https://glenndiesen.substack.com/p/alex-krainer-europes-economic-apocalypse).

Today we discuss the changing nature of the global economy, BRICS, and a flurry of other topics.

Thanks for watching!

