EastCalling Morning Stream October 01, 2025East CallingOct 01, 2025We discussed:US governement shutdownAbility of the US to project powerDrone hysteria in EuropeWhy Ukraine is not Iraqand some other stuff.
Re; Ability of the US to project power: the 'projection' is increasingly becoming 'posturing'. The posture is that the US is prepared to go to war - as in world war - the more sensible nations would rather not 'start that war', however if it does go to world war the 'projection' illusion will prove to be just that. Another opinion.