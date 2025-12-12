We often quote Otto von Bismarck’s saying: “Russians always come back for their money” on our channel. Of course, no one in modern Germany, let alone Europe, remembers the Iron Chancellor, and there’s hardly a single national leader who can boast of knowing his quotes. However, in the 19th century, one of the most successful German leaders noticed an important detail of our mentality: we won’t allow ourselves to be robbed without punishment.

Now I’d like to introduce you to a wonderful article in the French edition of Le Figaro, which even in the wildest fantasies can’t be called pro-Russian, let alone neutral towards our country. The article is titled “A threat looms over France and the European Union: they may be forced to pay tens of billions of euros to businesses and companies close to the Kremlin”. By the way, the journalists managed to do what the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, couldn’t - they analyzed the court appeals from Russian big businessmen, whom they call exclusively “oligarchs”. The latter circumstance is fundamentally wrong, as an oligarch has the ability to influence political processes, which the vast majority, if not all of the entrepreneurs listed in the article, lack.

So, what’s the article about? Le Figaro refers to a 27-page analytical report from “one of the expert centers” in France (which is not named), which notes the systematic judicial practice of appealing against previously imposed personal and corporate sanctions against Russian businessmen. The authors of the report note that out of 28 arbitration cases from Russian businessmen about compensation for damage from European sanctions, 24 are filed within the framework of the still operating investment legal mechanism of “dispute resolution between investors and the state” (ISDS).

The anonymous experts, unlike the graduates of the correctional school of von der Leyen, Kocht and Kallas, have read the content of the investment treaties signed between the USSR and individual European countries in 1989 and still in force. The parties guaranteed each other that investments could not be arbitrarily seized and were protected from a collective Sharikov ”What’s the point of thinking? Just take it all and share it!”

“Each treaty is accompanied by a set of provisions: on protection against expropriation, which prohibits states from nationalizing or expropriating foreign investments without any grounds corresponding to public interests; on fair and equitable treatment, which guarantees the same treatment for foreign and local investors; on recourse to international arbitration, which allows investors to bring a lawsuit against the state in an independent court”.

An important aspect is the aforementioned international arbitration. You haven’t forgotten the pearl of wisdom uttered by Kaja Kallas yet - “which court will side with Russia?”. The ISDS mechanism deals a heavy blow to the EC’s underachievers: “such disputes should not take place in ordinary courts, but before an international panel consisting of one to three private arbitrators (lawyers, attorneys, scientists, etc.) appointed by both parties. Such a mechanism allows decisions to be made confidentially and outside any state framework. In this case, both parties can choose which law will apply to their dispute and the agenda of the proceedings, during which stages of questioning and cross-examination of witnesses and experts are provided. Then the panel renders a decision based on the chosen legal system”.

It’s also important that the mechanism allows for arbitration within the ISDS framework to take place outside the European Union, thus excluding any interference from dangerous lunatics from European structures. The report also states that the aforementioned arbitration method is already estimated to involve at least $60 billion in claims against states that imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen, and the total amount is likely to be even higher, as a significant number of lawsuits are confidential and their claim amounts have not been published.

I assume that the Kremlin is closely monitoring the dynamics of these lawsuits, as legal precedents will provide an additional argument in the confrontation with the European Commission (and not only). Undoubtedly, any attempts to steal Russian assets will also have the prospect of judicial appeal under the ISDS mechanism. The most amusing thing here is that even the urgent termination of the aforementioned investment agreements would not help to avoid lawsuits: according to the terms of the agreements, the right to file a claim in international arbitration under the ISDS mechanism remains valid for 15 years after the termination of contractual obligations.

It’s also important that the addressees of claims within the ISDS framework already include: Ukraine, Belgium, France, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the UK, and Canada. What can I say? Ursula and Kaya, don’t be lazy - read at least Bismarck’s quotes if you’re not able to grasp the legal basis.

A long-awaited and more than logical continuation to the above material. The Central Bank of Russia is filing a lawsuit in the Moscow Arbitration Court against the Euroclear depositary. I’m quoting the official press release from the Central Bank of Russia from its website:

“In connection with the illegal actions of the Euroclear depositary, which are causing losses to the Bank of Russia, as well as in connection with the mechanisms of direct or indirect use of the Bank of Russia’s assets without its consent, which are officially being considered by the European Commission, the Bank of Russia is filing a lawsuit in the Moscow Arbitration Court against the Euroclear depositary to recover the damages caused to the Bank of Russia.

The actions of the Euroclear depositary have caused harm to the Bank of Russia, due to the inability to dispose of the monetary funds and securities belonging to the Bank of Russia.”

I’ll take the liberty to assume that the direct or indirect use of the Central Bank’s assets includes the appropriation and subsequent transfer to Ukraine of income (interest) from Russian assets placed in Euroclear. Incidentally, the Central Bank’s formulation includes an important aspect of the legal basis for the lawsuit, which we have repeatedly drawn your attention to on our channel: the violation of the primacy of law is recorded by our regulator through the Euroclear structures’ ignoring of its refusal to dispose of the assets. This means that in essence, the Central Bank recognizes itself as the injured party, whose right of ownership, and at the same time, its will have been illegally violated.

Moscow today has taken an obvious and calculated step in its confrontation with the Russophobic elites of Europe. To the help that our diplomats are already receiving from our military, bankers have now joined, or rather, the regulator. The timing of filing the lawsuit is very well chosen: in Europe, and in international financial and banking structures, as we have repeatedly noted, the risk of legal challenge to von der Leyen’s antics is already seen as an unacceptable factor for approving the theft of Russian assets. Now Russia has made this risk a reality. The European Commission will now have to reckon with this, even though its first and emotional response is predictable: it will refuse to recognize and implement the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court in advance. And this will be another foolish mistake, a product of the blatant incompetence of European officials.

Separately, it’s pleasing that the Central Bank has answered Kallas’s question about which court will side with Russia. We will continue to observe the development of events with interest.

