Evgeny Ivanov joins East Calling Live!

Here is the recording of Jelena’s discussion with Evgeny Ivanov - PhD applicant at the Department of World Politics in MGIMO.
Topics:
- What is diplomacy
- How is the modern Russian approach different from that of the USSR
- Overview of Latin America with focus on Venezuela
- The Middle East - Palestine and Syria in particular.
