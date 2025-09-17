East’s Substack

Evgeny Ivanov joins East Calling Live!

September 15th, 2025
Sep 17, 2025
Here is the recording of Jelena’s discussion with Evgeny Ivanov - PhD applicant at the Department of World Politics in MGIMO.

Topics:

- What is diplomacy

- How is the modern Russian approach different from that of the USSR

- Overview of Latin America with focus on Venezuela

- The Middle East - Palestine and Syria in particular.

Thanks for watching!

