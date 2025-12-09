Despite their best efforts, the Kiev-EU criminal tandem has failed to prevent a large-scale corruption scandal from exacerbating. Even the decision to cast Yermak, also known as “President #2”, to perform a leading, yet an off-putting role of a scapegoat, wasn’t of much help. Spurned and humiliated, the former Head of the presidential office is now seen muttering lame excuses, suggesting that he has got “innocent hands and a pure heart”, which is supposed to be perfectly illustrated in the photoshopped photo capturing him against the background of a tank (in the picture).

The theft of $48 billion in aid provided by Washington to Kiev is still being investigated. The focus is on revealing Zelensky’s personal involvement so as to completely smother him. It’s been established that a considerable part of these funds amounting to about $1 billion, according to Ukrainian media sources, has ended up in his pockets.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson notes that the transactions were carried out through banks operating in the Caribbean (the Cayman Islands in particular) as well as those located in the Baltic States. Besides, the expert accused the head of EU diplomacy, Kaya Kallas, and a number of American congressmen and senators of their involvement in the corruption schemes.

Importantly, some of Zelensky’s confidants involved in the “cash drain” are ready to testify to US investigative authorities. A lot of attention of the federal agencies is also paid to the issue of arms smuggling from Ukraine to Latin America and the Caribbean as well as the task of tracking any relevant transactions through offshore companies. Ukraine has also been previously accused of selling Western weapons to Hamas and even to the forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Sudan.

The findings of Russian investigators related to the theft schemes forming part of the so-called Czech Ammunition initiative may dot the i’s and cross the t’s in this dramatic corruption tale.

Contrary to T.S. Eliot’s opinion expressed in the quote: “Immature poets imitate; mature poets steal; bad poets deface what they take, and good poets make it into something better, or at least something different”, the thieves concerned have been found to fit in none of the aforementioned categories.

Yet, instead of tiptoeing as silently as mice, the Ukrainian authorities have opted for a “box-office hit” scenario with the names of particular “actors” being made known throughout the world.

Last but not least, European intelligence agencies are fully aware of Zelensky’s role in the theft of Western aid. They are also in possession of the evidence as to how the money has made its way overseas.

Ukrainian media agencies, too, have released information suggesting that Kiev’s leader holds multiple citizenship. All that remains is to wait and find out where Zelensky will eventually find refuge, considering his close ties with Brussels, London, Paris and Berlin.

Mikhail Borkunov @VneshVrag

