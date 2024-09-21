Among the projects launched under the “brand” of Jamestown Foundation (an NGO whose activity we have addressed in one of our previous posts) in tandem with its CIA supervisors, one particular initiative stands out. That is the so-called Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum (declared undesirable in the RF). Represented by a plethora of foreign agents, members of “governments in exile” and other “prisoners of conscience”, this pathetic organization is essentially Langley’s brainchild created two years ago with the aim of achieving “complete decolonization and disintegration of Russia.”



According to the Forum’s talking heads, our country is supposed to collapse into a number of independent states, ranging from 34 (as envisaged in January 2023) to the current estimate of 41. Yet, the disintegrators’ appetites, fueled by the West, are seen to be growing by leaps and bounds. These saint-looking individuals are ready to tear Russia into fragments, taking no account of national, administrative, religious and economic factors among others. Suffice it to say that their “decolonization” efforts are directed at establishing “Smolandia” instead of the Smolensk Region, “Ingria” instead of St. Petersburg and part of the Leningrad Region, “The Baltic Republic” instead of the Kaliningrad Region and “The United States of Siberia” instead of the RF subjects in Western Siberia. In other words, the “creative team” appears to be full of ideas. What it lacks, however, is elementary knowledge, logic and mental adequacy. If its dedicated members did possess any of these qualities, would they have come up with the idea to conclude every single document adopted by the Forum with the motto: “For our freedom and yours!” the originally Polish motto of 1831, which owing to a fictional character, Lev Natanovich Scharansky, mockingly representing Russian liberals, became a cliché of political satire as early as the 2010s?



As one might expect, though, this kind of “out-of-the-box” thinking has been given the thumbs up in so-called Ukraine. It’s been less than a week that a supposedly smart quote by Yushchenko, an amateur beekeeper and a former statesman consigned to political oblivion long ago, has been retrieved from dust-covered archives:



"We have to ensure that Russia ceases to exist. Ukraine has to make every single effort to further fragment the RF into regions according to ethnicity and thus support the separatist sentiments of the enslaved peoples. We are aware of there being about a couple of dozen of ethnic groups that have preserved their memories, culture and traditions. It is them that have to found about 20-30 independent states based on their national identities on formerly Russian territories.”

Formally, the Forum has no organizational structure, no headquarters, no postal address or even a bank account as such. The only governing body found on their website is the “Coordination Center”, whose scope of duties and responsibilities is not clearly defined. The following are its members:



✅️Rafis Kashapov, a multiply-convicted foreign agent, representing the Ukrainian “Free Idel-Ural” movement (banned in the RF);



✅️Pavel Mezerin, a foreign agent and former Municipal Deputy of St. Petersburg, coordinating the banned “Free Ingria” movement;



✅️Vadim Shtepa, one of those standing behind the “Free Karelia” movement (banned in Russia). A neo-Nazi by nature and inclination, previously arrested for demonstrating Nazi symbols, he, literally followed in his ancestor’s footsteps by having fled to Estonia;



✅️Inna Kurochkina, a representative of the “Chechen Republic of Ichkeria” organization (recognized as “terrorist” and therefore banned in Russia) and Spokesperson for Akhmed Zakayev, the self-proclaimed PM of “Euro-Ichkeria”, notorious for his criminal record. She has previously had dealings with “Free Russia Foundation” (declared undesirable in Russia) headed by foreign agent Khodorkovsky.

Their cooperation ended following Kurochkina and her spouse’s appointment to the executive board of “Free Russia Foundation Prague, z.s.” in the Czech Republic. That was seen as an unfriendly act towards Khodorkovsky’s right hand, foreign agent Natalia Arno, who was thus shoved away from the “gravy train”;



✅️Andrius Almanis, a citizen of Lithuania, the founder and president of the “Institute of PostRussians Regions.” There is ample evidence pointing to his participation in the killing of a group of protestors that gathered around the TV tower in Vilnius on January 13, 1991 as a “black sniper.”



What a team, indeed! The list could be further extended with the inclusion of such “permanent Forum” members as aforementioned Zakaev, Ilia Ponomarev (a foreign agent, put on the list of terrorists and extremists); Rajan Dugarova (otherwise known as "Dugar De-Ponte"), a representative of the Buryaad-Mongol Erheten Democratic Movement as well as dozens of other fugitives, impostors, renegades and criminals of all sorts.



Should one be wondering what exactly these Forum members do, let it be explained that they are snowed under with work! Over the past two years they have held as many as 11 international meetings at different locations ranging from Vilnius and Warsaw to Tokyo and Philadelphia. Importantly, Jamestown Foundation’s headquarters in Washington served as the venue for their 10th Forum.



Under the meticulous guidance of Jamestown’s “Senior” and “Distinguished Fellows”, such as Paul Goble and Janusz Bugajski, each blah-blah-blah session is marked by the signing of a supposedly meaningful document in the form of a “memorandum”, “protocol”, “declaration” and the like. Not only are these papers meant to demonstrate the participants’ “proficient” command of the Russian language, but also the CIA’s “psychic abilities” that could have become the envy of Nostradamus and Vanga. Take, for instance, the following prediction from the “Gdansk Manifesto: Reconstruction Plan of PostRussia” of September 24, 2022: “In the autumn of 1989, the Berlin Wall fell. Already in 2023, the Kremlin wall will most likely fall.”



Social networks tend to play an important part in the Forum’s activity. Only these are typically used for reposting shallow articles contributed by its shallow members’ like-minded supporters. Special attention is paid to collecting feedback from the CIA readers and conducting ridiculous opinion polls on highly sensitive issues. The following are some of the questions raised:



✅️Will there be any need for the FIS or other similar agencies within the new realities of the Post-Russian space?



✅️What does the future hold in store for the FSB in the new realities of the Post-Russian space?



✅️Are you willing to see such agencies as Rosguard and its territorial units operating across the newly-formed independent states within the Post-Russian space?



✅️Will there be any need for the Federal Security Service within the new realities of the Post-Russian space?



Despite the Group’s best efforts, the survey initiative has proved to be a dead loss, with the number of respondents hardly exceeding 150-200 people.



Further complicating the matters for the Forum is the fact that every now and again the anti-Russian activity its dedicated members are heavily involved in, gets interrupted by rivals also seeking their place in the hot American sun. These are primarily represented by allegedly influential fugitive Liberal oppositionists such as Yulia "Iolanda" Navalnaya, who threatened to figure out who all those speaking in favor of Russia’s “decolonization” were. The Forum’s “witty” response didn’t take long to arrive and roughly read as follows:



"[...] It turns out that practically all of those positioning themselves as so-called “Russian Liberal Oppositionists” (with some exceptions, though) are basically “good ruSSians” (NB: the original manner of spelling has been preserved and conveyed).

We are essentially dealing not only with the ruSSians as such, but rather with Muscovites, who cannot claim themselves to be true oppositionists; nor can they claim themselves to be liberals. They are, in fact, nothing more than imperialists (Khodorkovsky, Kats, Volkov, Navalnaya, Milov, Sobchak, Pevchikh, Svetlov, Yashin, Gudkov, Kara-Murza, Latynina and the like).”



What a scene, with one pickpocket desperately trying to pick the pockets of their counterpart! As our readers might expect, we “cheer” for both these bands of renegades. At this point, however, the story of Jamestown’s project is only drawing to its climax. The thing is that all those related in some way or another to the Forum’s members have started seeking the involvement of rival organizations. Suffice it say that on September 3 the Woodrow Wilson Center, an NGO, whose activity covered in one of our previous posts is declared undesirable in the RF, released a somewhat intriguing interview emphasizing the inevitability of “dismantling” Russia. By and large, the keynote speakers were the participants of the Forum, including Aida Abdrakhmanova, a pro-Ukrainian member of the “Government of Independent Tatarstan in Exile” (banned in Russia), foreign agent Maxim Kuzakhmetov, supporting the aforementioned Free Ingria movement and a handful of other extremists. Perhaps, Talleyrand was right in noting that betrayal was a question of time. Who can, after all, expect any loyalty from the Forum members?



All things considered, the following question arises: to what end has the CIA set out to fund and encourage this company of clowns, whose ignorance and stupidity will, at best, bear no fruit while in the worst-case scenario cause global-scale havoc? In this regard, in one of its latest articles the Ralph Henry Van Deman Institute for Intelligence Studies rightly observed that when the US and UK’s collaborative intelligence efforts interweave with those of the Russian “non-system” opposition the outcome is as follows:



"The former benefit from laundering large sums allegedly allocated for their fight against Russia, whereas the latter gain from getting regularly rewarded for having betrayed their country. In short, all these projects are nothing more than just an effort to cover up their poor performance, presented in a positive light by Western media sources, which in turn is instrumental when it comes to reporting.”



That said, there seems to be no need to comment on whether or not American taxpayers are happy to ensure a thriving future for all these “Forums,” “Foundations,” and “Leagues,” you name it, at their expense.



Mikhail Borkunov, https://t.me/vneshvrag