▪️The biolaboratories were financed and reconstructed with funds from the United States federal budget.



▪️In Ukraine, increased storage volumes of pathogens of cholera, tularemia, and brucellosis were recorded at the Mechnikov Institute, which is being reconstructed by the USA.



▪️The USA funded the study of the pathogen of anthrax in Ukraine, cases of which have never been recorded in this country.



▪️At facilities in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Chernihiv, and Odessa, pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, and Marburg and Ebola fevers were studied.



▪️At the Veterinary Institute in Kharkiv, pathogens capable of being transmitted to humans and having pandemic potential were studied. These include: highly pathogenic avian influenza, African and classical swine fever, and Newcastle disease.



▪️There is information about the implementation of projects involving work with pathogens of particularly dangerous and economically significant infections: Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever, leptospirosis, tick-borne encephalitis, and African swine fever.



"We consider the published documents as another proof of the Kiev regime's violation of its obligations under the Convention and will seek clarification of the situation at relevant international platforms. Thus, all accusations against Russia of spreading disinformation and conducting hybrid operations to mislead the international community are absolutely false," concluded Rtishchev.

A little bit on the mentioned diseases:

NB! Information provided below was collected from open sources and all the rights to published materials belong to the authors, we have simply collected some facts that are important. List of used websites given in the end of the post:

African and classical swine fever

African Swine Fever (ASF) and Classical Swine Fever (CSF) are highly contagious, viral hemorrhagic diseases affecting domestic and wild pigs . While clinically indistinguishable in the field—both causing high fever, lethargy, and sudden death—they are caused by entirely different viruses and require specific laboratory tests for diagnosis.

Neither virus poses a threat to human health, and pork remains safe to eat. However, both diseases are classified as severe threats to the global livestock industry and are subject to strict international reporting requirements.

Question: were they trying to make it affect humans or humans with specific genome or simply spred the infection to Russia to hinder foos security of the country?

Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a zoonotic disease with a high fatality rate caused by the tick-borne CCHF virus (CCHFV)1,2,3. Isolated human cases and sometimes local outbreaks have been reported throughout Africa, the Middle East, Asia and southern and eastern Europe, and associated with principal tick vectors, Hyalomma spp. These ticks also cause substantial economic losses and health concerns in livestock with detrimental consequences for the environment. The CCHFV is expected to become endemic in new geographies with rise in disease incidence, vector distribution extent and local abundances in response to climate changes, environment and human (inter)actions. Accordingly, CCHF is included in the World Health Organization’s list of prioritized diseases due to its high fatality rate, global distribution, and the absence of an approved vaccine or effective treatment (https://www.who.int/activities/prioritizing-diseases-for-research-and-development-in-emergency-contexts; accessed December 19, 2023).

Transmission and Causes

Tick Bites: The primary vector is the Hyalomma tick, which transmits the virus to animals and humans. [1]

Animal Contact: People working with livestock (farmers, slaughterhouse workers) can be infected through direct contact with infected blood or tissues. [1]

Human-to-Human: Can occur via close contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person, often posing a high risk to healthcare workers if proper precautions are not taken. [1, 2]

Signs and Symptoms of CCHF Infection

Symptom onset for CCHF is usually sudden and includes headache, high fever, sore throat, myalgias, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Other common symptoms include flushed face, reddened eyes—sometimes with photophobia, red throat, and petechiae (red spots) on the palate. More severe symptoms include jaundice and changes in mood, confusion, and sensory perception. After 2-4 days, confusion/agitation may be replaced by sleepiness, depression, and physical and mental fatigue. Abdominal pain may localize to the right upper quadrant with palpable hepatomegaly.

As CCHF symptoms progress, large areas of bruising, nosebleeds, and bleeding at injection sites may be seen in varying degrees of severity. Tachycardia and lymphadenopathy may also be present. These symptoms usually occur on or around day 4-5 of illness and may progress to rapid renal deterioration, liver failure and respiratory failure.

Case fatality rates for CCHF are approximately 30 percent. In general, patients who recover usually show improvement on days 8-9. Recovery is slow and complications after recovery have not been well studied.

Anthrax

Anthrax is an acute zoonotic disease caused by Bacillus anthracis primarily affecting herbivores, but also carnivores and humans through contaminated meat or environments.

Bacillus anthracis, the causative agent of anthrax, is a spore forming and toxin producing rod-shaped bacterium that is classified as a category A bioterror agent. This pathogenic microbe can be transmitted to both animals and humans. Clinical presentation depends on the route of entry (direct contact, ingestion, injection or aerosolization) with symptoms ranging from isolated skin infections to more severe manifestations such as cardiac or pulmonary shock, meningitis, and death. To date, anthrax is treatable if antibiotics are administered promptly and continued for 60 days. However, if treatment is delayed or administered improperly, the patient’s chances of survival are decreased drastically. In addition, antibiotics are ineffective against the harmful anthrax toxins and spores. Therefore, alternative therapeutics are essential. In this review article, we explore and discuss advances that have been made in anthrax therapy with a primary focus on alternative pre-approved and novel antibiotics as well as anti-toxin therapies.

The Three Main Types of Infection

Cutaneous (Skin): Occurs when spores enter a cut or scrape. It is the most common and least deadly form, appearing as a painless, itchy bump that develops into a black sore with swelling. [1]

Inhalation: Occurs when spores are breathed in. This is the deadliest form. It begins with flu-like symptoms and rapidly progresses to severe breathing difficulties, chest pain, and shock. [1, 2]

Gastrointestinal: Caught by eating raw or undercooked meat from an infected animal. It causes severe food poisoning symptoms, including bloody vomiting and diarrhea

Complications

The most serious complications of anthrax include:

The body not being able to fight the infection. This starts a chain reaction called sepsis that can lead to damage of more than one organ system.

Irritation and swelling, called inflammation, of the membranes and fluid that cover the brain and spinal cord. This can lead to bleeding, called hemorrhagic meningitis, and death.

Shock. This causes the collapse of the system that carries oxygen to cells, called the circulatory system.

Newcastle disease

Newcastle disease affects chickens and other captive and wild birds.

Humans aren’t normally affected, but people in direct contact with infected birds may develop a very short-term eye infection, which passes without treatment.

Key Facts

Cause: Avian paramyxovirus type 1 (APMV-1).

Affected Species: Chickens, turkeys, game birds, and many wild and captive avian species.

Transmission: Spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids (especially faeces) and contaminated objects like feed, water, equipment, and clothing.

Treatment: There is no known cure or treatment for infected birds.

Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a widespread and potentially fatal zoonosis that is endemic in many tropical regions and causes large epidemics after heavy rainfall and flooding. Infection results from direct or indirect exposure to infected reservoir host animals that carry the pathogen in their renal tubules and shed pathogenic leptospires in their urine. Although many wild and domestic animals can serve as reservoir hosts, the brown rat (Rattus norvegicus) is the most important source of human infections. Individuals living in urban slum environments characterized by inadequate sanitation and poor housing are at high risk of rat exposure and leptospirosis. The global burden of leptospirosis is expected to rise with demographic shifts that favor increases in the number of urban poor in tropical regions subject to worsening storms and urban flooding due to climate change.

Mortality increases with age, particularly in patients older than 60 years of age. High levels of bacteremia are associated with poor clinical outcomes.

Leptospirosis typically presents as a nonspecific, acute febrile illness characterized by fever, myalgia, and headache and may be confused with other entities such as influenza and dengue fever. Newer diagnostic methods facilitate early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment. Patients progressing to multisystem organ failure have widespread hematogenous dissemination of pathogens.

Hemorrhagic complications are common and are associated with coagulation abnormalities. Severe pulmonary hemorrhage syndrome due to extensive alveolar hemorrhage has a fatality rate of >50 %.

Tularemia

Tularemia [Rabbit fever, water-rat trappers’ disease] caused by Gram-negative, coccobacillus bacterium, Francisella tularensis, is a highly infectious zoonotic disease.

Human cases have been reported mainly from the United States, Nordic countries like Sweden and Finland, and some European and Asian countries. Naturally, the disease occurs in several vertebrates, particularly lagomorphs. Type A (subspecies tularensis) is more virulent and causes disease mainly in North America; type B (subspecies holarctica) is widespread, while subspecies mediasiatica is present in central Asia. F. tularensis is a possible bioweapon due to its lethality, low infectious dosage, and aerosol transmission.

Small mammals like rabbits, hares, and muskrats are primary sources of human infections, but true reservoir of F. tularensis is unknown. Vector-borne tularemia primarily involves ticks and mosquitoes.

Transmission Pathways

The bacteria enter the human body through several distinct routes: [1]

Vector bites: Bites from infected ticks (such as the American dog tick or lone star tick), deer flies, or mosquitoes.

Animal contact: Handling infected carcasses, skinning game, or getting scratched/bitten by infected domestic pets like cats.

Inhalation: Breathing in contaminated agricultural dust or soil, often kicked up by lawnmowers or farming equipment.

Ingestion: Consuming undercooked meat from infected wildlife or drinking water contaminated by infected animal carcasses.

Complications

Tularemia complications may include:

These complications are more likely to develop if one has pneumonic tularemia or typhoidal tularemia.

I guess, there is no need to speak about plague, we all know bubonic plague and its consequences and this disease still exists and still poses a threat, as there is no effective vaccine (it is distributed very locally, and it doesn’t form long-term immunity) treatment is still very complicated.

I hope you’ll find this summary useful.

Sources:

https://www.netec.org

https://www.who.int

https://www.researchgate.net/

https://www.mayoclinic.org/

https://www.gov.uk/

https://rr-asia.woah.org/

https://link.springer.com/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/