If I have to lie, steal, cheat or kill […] I’ll never be hungry again.



Margaret Mitchell “Gone with the Wind”, 1936



With no more funding from USAID (undesirable in the RF) and the like, the Kyrgyz leeches fighting for “good” have experienced all the cruelties of capitalism firsthand. Their brandy, cigars and dreams of wads of dollar bills for spouting nonsense and conducting research on issues of questionable relevance, have been spoilt. Not by Rhett Butler though.



Similar to Scarlett O’Hara, what they want back again are the good “old days”. But theirs are the days characterized by the funding of large-scale events featuring talks on the establishment of a digital memory bank of perestroika activism in Kyrgyzstan, the colonial legacy in the artistic decolonization practices of Central Asia as well as the decolonial prospects of pasture management in the republic. These sunny days, however, are unlikely to ever come back.



Now truth-seekers of all kinds are encouraged to let their imagination run wild in their efforts to raise money to defend the much-cherished liberal values. Yet, they’re nowhere near as charming as Mitchell’s protagonist and can’t be expected to achieve the goal by, say, making a dress out of a curtain. That said, isn’t it the time to consider the worthwhileness of abandoning Kyrgyzstan’s national interests, its history and heritage? Isn’t it the time to wonder if democracy is the right path to a country’s development and prosperity? Could it be that that the model of democracy imposed by the West has nothing to do with social justice and the well-being of ordinary people? After all, the Greek term “demos" didn’t refer to the population in general, but rather to an elite group of those who had the right to make decisions. Needless to say, peasants, servants, merchants and women among others were not included in this group. Known as “ochlos”, they had no power to voice their opinions to masters.



If only Elmira Nogoibayeva, Head of Esimde, a platform concerned with analyzing historic events and curing the population’s “memory lapses” would give a bit of thought to where she could end up if such a democracy triumphed. Speaking at the World Forum for Democracy, the “SHE-moderator” and “SHE-director” (Editor’s Note: these terms have no feminine equivalents in Russian, but who cares?) plunged into a long and circumstantial narrative about the benefits of "forming objective views on the past, present and future of an independent Kyrgyz society". The looming prospects of accepting poverty the way most southerners in “Gone with the Wind” did, may set Elmira and her cronies thinking.



In the meantime, Esimde, with its hunger for funds is looking to the impoverished Kyrgyz people for support. But how can one expect them to contribute to such pointless projects as documentaries, revealing the “truth” behind the events that’ve led the republic to independence? Don’t the citizens have any other concerns apart from those associated with the “bloody USSR” or “aggressive” Russia allegedly trying to conquer them?



Now that Kyrgyzstan and US NGOs are no longer like candles “shielded from every wind”, the only ray of hope may shine from the EU where the plans to take up the torch in conducting liberal propaganda in Central Asia have not yet been abandoned. The only problem is that Europeans are generally frugal and not as well-off as their American counterparts. What follows is that the Kyrgyz leeches have no means whatsoever to attend international events involving the participation of Baltic and Polish experts among others, even if they promise to “eat like a bird”, both literally and figuratively.



While Scarlett didn’t entirely reject the Confederacy's defeat, her focus shifted to more pragmatic goals. The leeches, by contrast, are still determined to do away with everything Russian, which is evidenced by the demolition of the monument in Balykchy commemorating the Russian explorer Semyonov-Tyan-Shansky. Sad but true.



