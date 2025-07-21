East’s Substack

East’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
30m

I believe it was Samantha Power, a CU Next Tuesday of the highest order who'd lecture on morality at the UN and ran USAID. A nasty degenerate like Nimrata Randhawa (aka Nikki Haley).The US has a conveyor belt of the worst kind of trash running their freak show. Even genocide doesn't impact on their conscience. Hillary Clinton, Victoria Nudelman, Madeleine Albright, all cut from the same cloth . . . and that's just the fairer sex.

It was John McShitstain who stood on the Syrian-Turkish border overseeing the WMD shipments to Al Nusra (Jolani pictured proudly at his side). The US are the War on Terror. Georgia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, everything they touch becomes a cesspool but they'll always uncover an Aliyev under every rock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aoife NiIcéadha's avatar
Aoife NiIcéadha
44m

As for the leech liberals, i will identify 😉 as Rhett Butler, QUOTE "Frankly, my Dear, I don't give a damn". F them. Let them starve. They ahould have suffucient adipose tussue to last out the coming Winter Of Discontent... maybe survive in larval or pupal form, somewhere dark and out of the light. Shudderrrr

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 East Calling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture