Philosophizing about the fearful uncertainty of what might come after death the fictional Prince of Denmark found himself wondering: “To be or not to be”? Sadly enough, the legitimacy of the US democracy following the 2024 elections raises a somewhat similar question.



The cream of both the Republican and Democratic parties have stirred up a political hysteria thrusting the country into chaos. The tensions brought about by the increased political polarization have escalated to such a degree that more and more well-off Americans are now seeking out opportunities for obtaining a second citizenship. Importantly, it has been found that four out of five millionaires are motivated by security consideration rather than tax concerns. Despite Donald Trump’s tax-cut promises, 53% of affluent Americans have a good reason to explore a “Plan B” overseas, out of fear for the future of the US economy among many other factors.



The opacity of the US political system hasn’t passed unnoticed even by some of Washington’s allies. In particular, Sweden has pointed to the reluctance of certain American states to allow international observers to scrutinize the electoral process so as not to be condemned for the glaring technical and organizational flaws that occurred at a number of polling stations. “It’s a shame, when there are particularly great reasons to be right there,” says Member of Parliament Linnea Wickman.



It therefore turns out that a general lack of transparency, as well as scandal, conspiracy and even assassination attempts are gradually driving the country to brink of civil war. Whether it will break out or not - “that is the question”.