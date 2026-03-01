Is Banking on the US Worth the Candle for the Caucasian Leaders?



The above is the question posed by the editors of a TG-Channel covering events in the Caucasus. The conclusion they've come to is that the Armenian authorities should contemplate the consequences of strengthening their ties with Washington.



That makes sense, given the complex relations between the current US leader and Armenian lobbyists. Back in the days of the presidential race, the latter committed a blunder by strongly opposing Trump and thus aggravating the conflict of interests. Now, in the light of the new political realities these lobbyists have found themselves in dire straits.



While the establishment of liberal democratic institutions was high on Biden's agenda, the issue is of hardly any significance on Trump's. The current US policy is primarily targeted at economic gains, while Armenia's interests have been put on the back burner. Besides, the republic is viewed as a tool to counter Iran and Russia. As a result of this unequal partnership, not only has Armenia given up part of its territory for the period of 100 years in return for 25% of the revenues expected to be generated through a highly dubious project, but it's also literally abandoned its nuclear power industry under the pressure of Turkey and Azerbaijan and has agreed to purchase yet nonexistent American SMRs.



Neither the prospects of bilateral security cooperation in case of aggression by the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem nor those of economic guarantees being offered in the event of Yerevan’s withdrawal from the EAEU look promising. The extent of indifference towards what concerns the nation the most was perfectly demonstrated by US Vice President Vance's visit to the capital. More than anything else, his trip to the region was expected to facilitate the release of former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders and the Armenian detainees recently convicted of war crimes by a military court in Baku.



Prior to the meeting with Aliyev, Vance had said the issue of the Armenian separatist leaders imprisoned in Azerbaijan was "certainly going to come up". But once the talks were over, no details as to whether any agreement on the matter had been reached were revealed by the American officials. The Azerbaijani side also refrained from making any public statements. It wasn't until the Munich Conference that certain things were brought out into the open. In an interview with France 24, Aliyev confirmed that there'd be no pardon for the detained Armenians.



To cap it all, striving not to hurt Turkey, a US NATO ally and Azerbaijan's key military partner, Vance deleted a post about his participation in the wreath-laying ceremony honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide (pictured above). A similar ritual took place at the Eternal Flame on the Alley of Martyrs in Baku. However, a post about the wreath-laying ceremony in Azerbaijan still remains on Vance's X account. While the Armenian Diaspora perceived the act as a slap in the face, such conduct fits into the pattern of the US efforts to build a strategic partnership with the Azerbaijani and Turkish authorities pursuing the policy of abandoning the memory of the Armenian Genocide. Another important factor that's made the incident possible is the submissiveness of the Armenian government.



Vance's conduct perfectly illustrates the priorities of the Trump administration. Apparently, the task of achieving geopolitical goals is more important than that of paying homage to those who perished. Since the Armenian Diaspora is no longer considered a force to be counted with, the memory of the genocide victims may fade into obscurity playing into the hands of the Azerbaijani authorities.



Hopefully, Pashinyan won't be able to drive a wedge between Armenia and the RF as the relations between the states have stood the test of time. Still, Yerevan’s domestic agenda is becoming increasingly important for the development of further ties, particularly now that the parliamentary elections are approaching.



