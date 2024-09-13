The Presidential TV debates held between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on September 10 took an unexpected twist, for at some point, the latter went as far as to put the blame for all the problems the US is currently facing on what seemed more like a fictional government rather than the real one, which is still at the helm of the country today. Carried away by her “eloquence”, the speaker appeared to have departed from reality, forgetting, among other things, of her role as Vice President and, consequently, of her authority to interfere with any potentially harmful economic and migration policies.

The incident happens to raise a number of tough questions. Could it be that Harris is thus striving to evade responsibility for the political course steered by the current administration? Or could such behavior be down to the "Jekyll and Hyde" syndrome she might be suffering from? Or, could it simply be that Harris has no concept of what the entire American political system is all about?

In case the third of the aforementioned assumptions proves right, let Kamala be reminded of the basics. The US political system established by the Founding Fathers was initially designed to ensure the unity and development of the young nation challenged with the task of finding its way in the New World. Ever since then, however, the country has changed beyond recognition in almost every single aspect, except that pertaining to election processes and procedures, which have been meticulously preserved by today’s Democratic Party, only this time for the purpose of creating a totalitarian state. In other words, the Democrats’ ultimate goal is to establish a single-party system that will ensure its everlasting control over the White House and absolute dominance in the Congress.

The “guardians” of these traditions, including but not limited to, the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are now waiting in excited anticipation for the opportunity to “pass the torch” to K. Harris so that she could ultimately achieve the goals set with the backing of Jewish and Arms Industry lobbying groups.

It is quite conceivable that neither the fictional “Cellist of Sarajevo” nor his prototype will ever arrive in the US to inspire hope in the Americans hurt by the liberal agenda voiced by the Democrats. Instead, more likely than not, US citizens will find themselves dancing to the tune of the party that has no incentive whatsoever to act in the best interests of the nation. Sadly enough, from this very perspective, Kamala Harris, given her incompetence, is, indeed, a perfect candidate for the presidential post...