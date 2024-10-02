Share this postKamala Harris’s message to Iraneastcalling.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript15Share this postKamala Harris’s message to Iraneastcalling.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Kamala Harris’s message to IranIran has a message as well...ZinderneufOct 02, 202415Share this postKamala Harris’s message to Iraneastcalling.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionKamala Harris’s message to Iraneastcalling.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsZinderneufRecent PostsEast Calling Conversations 09.29.2024Oct 2 • ZinderneufScott Ritter interview with Oleg Shalandin!Sep 24 • ZinderneufOleg Shalandin on Russian "plans to capture the Baltic States"Jul 17 • Zinderneuf
Kamala Harris’s message to Iran