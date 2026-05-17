East’s Substack

East’s Substack

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Koshnkin Sibiryak and EastCalling May 17, 2026

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East Calling
May 17, 2026

People’s diplomacy - talking to one of the authors of Telegram Channel Кошкин Сибиряк.

Frank opinion on current topics from a Russian person

Languages: English and Russian.

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