Larry C Johnson and EastCalling, April 28, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2913Larry C Johnson and EastCalling, April 28, 2026East CallingApr 28, 20262913ShareTranscriptDiscussing current eventsFor more content see EastCalling TelegramDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsLarry C Johnson and EastCalling April 21, 2026Apr 21 • East CallingLarry C Johnson and EastCalling April 14, 2026Apr 15 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling April 7, 2026Apr 7 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling. March 31, 2026Mar 31 • East CallingLarry C. Johnson and EastCalling March 24th, 2026Mar 24 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 17th, 2026Mar 17 • East CallingThe ignorance of Keith Kellog and Kharg Island.Mar 14 • Zinderneuf