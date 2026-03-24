Larry C. Johnson and EastCalling March 24th, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1332Larry C. Johnson and EastCalling March 24th, 2026East CallingMar 24, 20261332ShareTranscriptDiscussing IranFor more content see EastCalling TelegramDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 17th, 2026Mar 17 • East CallingThe ignorance of Keith Kellog and Kharg Island.Mar 14 • ZinderneufLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 10th, 2026Mar 10 • East CallingRare Earth Minerals - basics that we need to know part IIMar 7 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 3rd, 2026Mar 3 • East CallingEvgeny Ivanov and EastCallingFeb 25 • East CallingLarry C. Johnson ans EastCallingFeb 24 • East Calling