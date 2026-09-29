Larry C. Johnson: Russia China Ukraine US EU

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/721 Larry C. Johnson: Russia China Ukraine US EUEast CallingSep 29, 2026721ShareTranscriptRecording of our stream of September 9th, 2026See more on our Telegram: https://t.me/EastCallingDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsAlex Christoforou and EastCalling September 23_ 2026Sep 24 • East CallingLarry C. Johnson on the current strategic situationSep 1 • East CallingMike Mihajlovic and EastCalling July 24, 2026Jul 24 • East CallingStrategic Update: Larry C. Johnson July 21, 2026Jul 21 • East CallingAnatoly Sobchak on Ukraine, the CIS, Crimea, and the USSR. 1992Jul 19 • East CallingLarry Johnson Strategic Update - July 14th, 2026Jul 14 • East CallingReporter Voenkor Kulko about real life super heroes.Jul 7