Larry Johnson and EastCalling April 7, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript731Larry Johnson and EastCalling April 7, 2026East CallingApr 07, 2026731ShareTranscriptDiscussing IranSee EastCalling Telegram for more contentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsLarry Johnson and EastCalling. March 31, 2026Mar 31 • East CallingLarry C. Johnson and EastCalling March 24th, 2026Mar 24 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 17th, 2026Mar 17 • East CallingThe ignorance of Keith Kellog and Kharg Island.Mar 14 • ZinderneufLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 10th, 2026Mar 10 • East CallingRare Earth Minerals - basics that we need to know part IIMar 7 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 3rd, 2026Mar 3 • East Calling