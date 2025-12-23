Larry Johnson and EastCalling December 23rd, 2025

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript922Larry Johnson and EastCalling December 23rd, 2025Summing up year 2025East CallingDec 23, 2025922ShareTranscriptTopic discussed:Israel and PalestineTrump’s peace plan and related eventsMiddle EastAsia-PacificTerrorism threat in the worldSubscribe to EastCalling Telegram for more contentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsRare Earth Minerals - basics that we need to knowNov 30 • East CallingLarry С Johnson and EastCalling November 25th, 2025Nov 26 • East CallingVladimir Trukhan's Five-minutes for 21.11.2025Nov 22 • East CallingVladimir Trukhan’s Five-minutes for 25.10.2025Nov 22 • East CallingTranslation by East Calling: Full subbed version of visit of Vladimir Putin to the command post of the West group of forces.Nov 20 • ZinderneufEvgeny Ivanov and EsctCalling International Law: weakness or strength?Nov 19Vladimir Trukhan's FiveMinutes for November 12, 2025Nov 18