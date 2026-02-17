Larry Johnson and EastCalling February 17th, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript101Larry Johnson and EastCalling February 17th, 2026East CallingFeb 17, 2026101ShareTranscriptToday’s topic:Munich INsecurity conference;IdeologiesIs Iran sponsoring terrorism?A bit on AI See EastCalling Telegram for more contentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsArman Ghukasyan joins EastCalling Live to discuss Armenian politics [English-Only Edit]Feb 16 • ZinderneufChief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, First Deputy Defence Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov gives a reportFeb 15 • ZinderneufLarry Johnson and EastCalling February 10th, 2026Feb 10 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling February 03rd, 2026Feb 3 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling January 27th, 2026Jan 27 • East Calling5 minute topics with Vladimir Trukhan Jan 24 • ZinderneufLarry C. Johnson and EastCalling January 20th, 2026Jan 20 • East Calling