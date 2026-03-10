Larry Johnson and EastCalling March 10th, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1632Larry Johnson and EastCalling March 10th, 2026East CallingMar 10, 20261632ShareTranscriptDiscussing Iran againMore content from Larry Johnson:Substack: sonar21.com, Telegram: https://t.me/sonar_21 X: https://x.com/NewSonofMore of EastCalling content - on our TelegramDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsRare Earth Minerals - basics that we need to know part IIMar 7 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 3rd, 2026Mar 3 • East CallingEvgeny Ivanov and EastCallingFeb 25 • East CallingLarry C. Johnson ans EastCallingFeb 24 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling February 17th, 2026Feb 17 • East CallingArman Ghukasyan joins EastCalling Live to discuss Armenian politics [English-Only Edit]Feb 16 • ZinderneufChief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, First Deputy Defence Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov gives a reportFeb 15 • Zinderneuf