Larry Johnson and EastCalling. March 31, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1944Larry Johnson and EastCalling. March 31, 2026East CallingMar 31, 20261944ShareTranscriptDiscussing Iran and related eventsFor more content see EastCalling TelegramDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsLarry C. Johnson and EastCalling March 24th, 2026Mar 24 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 17th, 2026Mar 17 • East CallingThe ignorance of Keith Kellog and Kharg Island.Mar 14 • ZinderneufLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 10th, 2026Mar 10 • East CallingRare Earth Minerals - basics that we need to know part IIMar 7 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 3rd, 2026Mar 3 • East CallingEvgeny Ivanov and EastCallingFeb 25 • East Calling