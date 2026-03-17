Larry Johnson and EastCalling March 17th, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1231Larry Johnson and EastCalling March 17th, 2026East CallingMar 17, 20261231ShareTranscriptAs usual - all around Iran and some historical review this time about Japan.For more content see EastCalling TelegramDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsThe ignorance of Keith Kellog and Kharg Island.Mar 14 • ZinderneufLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 10th, 2026Mar 10 • East CallingRare Earth Minerals - basics that we need to know part IIMar 7 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling March 3rd, 2026Mar 3 • East CallingEvgeny Ivanov and EastCallingFeb 25 • East CallingLarry C. Johnson ans EastCallingFeb 24 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling February 17th, 2026Feb 17 • East Calling