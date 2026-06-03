Video with Larry C. Johnson - former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism.
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❤️Putin has switched the game and Ukraine, the Germans, the British--- all of NATO is freaking out!
🇨🇳China is building an alternative to the Western system--- for everything!
🚫The Marshall Plan after WW2 was NOT for peace!
🫡The plan was NOT peace with China after WW2
🇺🇸Where is the USA going now with Tulsi gone?
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Larry Johnson and EastCalling, May 26, 2026
Jun 03, 2026
Video with Larry C. Johnson - former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism.
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