Larry Johnson and EastCalling, May 26, 2026

Video with Larry C. Johnson - former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism.



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❤️Putin has switched the game and Ukraine, the Germans, the British--- all of NATO is freaking out!



🇨🇳China is building an alternative to the Western system--- for everything!

🚫The Marshall Plan after WW2 was NOT for peace!

🫡The plan was NOT peace with China after WW2

🇺🇸Where is the USA going now with Tulsi gone?



Language: English

