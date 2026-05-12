Larry Johnson and EastCalling May 12, 2026

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript911Larry Johnson and EastCalling May 12, 2026East CallingMay 12, 2026911ShareTranscriptDiscussing current eventsFor more content see EastCalling TelegramDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksEast’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsEast CallingRecent PostsVery Important Message by PeskovMay 14 • East CallingManturov told “Zvezda” about the use of the combat laser complex “Peresvet”.May 14 • East CallingReport by the Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Sergei Karakayev, on the successful test of the "Sarmat" missile May 13 • East CallingLarry Johnson and EastCalling, May 5, 2026May 5 • East CallingLarry C Johnson and EastCalling, April 28, 2026Apr 28 • East CallingLarry C Johnson and EastCalling April 21, 2026Apr 21 • East CallingLarry C Johnson and EastCalling April 14, 2026Apr 15 • East Calling