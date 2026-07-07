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Music: Thornlight by Iros Young

Here is the video I mentioned during the stream:

This is a highlight from our show in May 2025, when a question regarding the initial stage of SMO was asked.



Here, the assessment of the operation is given by military professionals.



Some quotes:



Vladimir Trukhan:



01:21 Ukraine had, after Russia, it had the strongest air defense in the world at the beginning of the special military operation.



They have lost air defense as a system. They still haven't restored it.



02:04 No one understands that the air defense without radiolocation is blind. Why did they then immediately use these NATO moments (NATO assets)? If there was no NATO radiolocation, if there was no NATO reconnaissance, they wouldn't have anything now.



04:06 The operational initiative was never lost for the entire special operation. The task of the defeat of the group of forces was completely solved. The task of blocking the [AFU] assault group of forces on Avdeevka was solved.



11:07 Here is exactly the first stage of the SMO, It inflicted a very serious defeat on the Ukrainian armed forces. And, in principle, the analysts, normal ones in the West, note that they [AFU] were over by the summer.



23:41 Therefore, this is already a fantasy that we were going to take Kiev to destroy them, and so on. If we needed to make a beheading strike, we would have done it by air means of defeat.