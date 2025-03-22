Live from Kursk with Cafe Revolution
Tomorrow, there will be a stream with Johnee from Cafe Revolution where we will also be joined by other important guests!
I'm pleased to announce that, tomorrow, (March 23rd, 2025) we will be speaking with Johnee from CafeRevolution live from the Kursk preborder region! He will also be joined by his friend, Ivan Kupil, top war crimes investigator in Donetsk, and Lisa, a war correspondent for the volunteers of “Arbat,” to give us the latest information from the ground in the Kursk direction. If you have any questions, we will begin collecting them as you write them under this post. Thank you for joining us, and we can't wait to see you all there.
‼️Tentatively, we are scheduled for between 8 and 9pm Moscow time, 1 to 2pm Eastern Standard Time (USA).
‼️We will keep you abreast of any changes! We are still ironing out final arrangements!
We know Blackrock are heavily invested in Ukraine, further, they've just won the Elections in Germany with their puppet Chancellor making daily threats to Russia, including building up their military industrial complex to confront Russia.
Question. How long before Russia give them a good smack and shatter the myth of 3rd time lucky?
We know Russia has extensive records of war crimes that have been committed, not only in Kursk region but in many areas of what was, an in some cases still is, Ukrainian territory. Question: can you speculate on where the war crimes issue will go after the dust starts settling.