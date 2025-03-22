I'm pleased to announce that, tomorrow, (March 23rd, 2025) we will be speaking with Johnee from CafeRevolution live from the Kursk preborder region! He will also be joined by his friend, Ivan Kupil, top war crimes investigator in Donetsk, and Lisa, a war correspondent for the volunteers of “Arbat,” to give us the latest information from the ground in the Kursk direction. If you have any questions, we will begin collecting them as you write them under this post. Thank you for joining us, and we can't wait to see you all there.

‼️Tentatively, we are scheduled for between 8 and 9pm Moscow time, 1 to 2pm Eastern Standard Time (USA).

